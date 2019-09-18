Moreland family
The 67th annual Newton Moreland family reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 12:30 p.m. in Pavilion 4 of Hampshire Park on River Road west of Romney.
Paper products and plastic tableware will be provided. Bring a covered dish and auction item.
Ganoe family
The descendants of Isaac Harley Ganoe and Amy Susan (Hines) Ganoe will hold their annual family reunion Sunday, Sept. 22, at Pavilion 1 in Hampshire Park on River Road west of Romney.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert or cold drink. Utensils, plates and napkins will be provided.
The afternoon will include games, cake walks, a silent auction and reminiscing.
Pyles family
The annual reunion for the family of Harold and Gertrude Pyles will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center.
Bring a covered dish and a gift for the gift exchange.
Three Churches School
The annual Three Churches Grade School reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Club, starting at 10 a.m.
Lunch will begin at noon with meat and drinks being furnished. Please bring a dish or a dessert to pass.
Pictures to share would be appreciated.
Omps family
The annual John W. and Tennie Omps family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Reynolds Store Fire Hall.
Please bring a covered dish to share. All family and friends are welcome.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper. We’ll publish the item for the 2 weeks prior to the reunion. o
