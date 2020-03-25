But as the weather is warming up, we resumed taking them in at dusk. Now, I have no idea how bears decide where and when to hibernate, but it seems reasonable to think they are out and about. We just haven’t seen them yet.
In past years we have had the feeders taken by the locals, so we don’t want to leave anything out for them to plunder. If bears hang around your area, be sure to take your birdfeeders indoors at night also.
Next week, in addition to the Euphorbia and geraniums, we’ll start regular watering and taking our porch dahlias in and out. It’s a pain to be doing that, but they do better and we have blooms sooner if we give them an early start.
Our last frost date used to be in early May, but I remember a nasty frost on May 19 several years back that devastated many orchard crops, so I never feel safe until then.
Last week I talked about getting the soil ready in your outdoor containers and I should have told you it was fine for canna lilies, dahlias and calla lilies to be planted in their summer homes.
Of course, they’ll need to stay in the shed or basement until the temperatures are consistently much higher at night. Since they are normally in large, heavier containers, moving them in and out might not be an option, but you should water sparingly at least until mid-April.
The Russian sage (Perovskia) is already blooming and the baby’s breath (Gypsophila) will be soon. Except for the sweet shrub (Calycanthus), all the shrubs are in full bud.
The forsythia is blooming, but it is short thanks to a lot of deer pruning. The magnolia already has flowers and hopefully a frost won’t come along and damage them. The allium and daylilies are up nearly 8 inches and the creeping phlox is very green and full of flowers.
The roses are getting leaves and we’ve added a small amount of coffee grounds around their base. The rose campion (Lychnis coronaria) is doing very well and maybe this year it will give us some blooms.
A bit of fertilizing will be a good boost for your sprouting perennials, but do it after watering and only half strength for a few weeks.
I’ve been cutting daffodils for a couple weeks. Daffodils are always the first real bouquets of the season, but this year there were no tiny tete-a-tete bouquets. They’re normally the first ones to bloom, but then, this is not really a ‘normal’ year, is it?
The yellow daffodils are lovely, of course, and we have some with orange cups that are very attractive, but I prefer the large white flowers of Ice Follies or Mount Hood. They’re both older varieties and excellent for naturalizing.
But my favorites have white petals and pink or apricot cups, such as Salome or the split corona Palmares, both midseason bloomers. All of them behave very well alone in a vase, but don’t add any other cut flowers as they don’t play well with others in a bouquet. They exude a substance that will wilt most other flowers in a jiffy.
Be sure your tools are cleaned and ready to use when you need them. Check your kneeling pads, gloves and any other materials you use.
After doing an inventory, make a list of what you need to repair or replace. Sharpen any pruners and the blades on your lawnmower. The lawn and your plants will appreciate a clean cut as opposed to one that rips off the tops, leaving an open invitation for disease to enter.
Clean any pots you didn’t get to last fall. Soaking in a mixture of white vinegar and water will alleviate that salt ring in your pots.
Get out your garden notes and check for any plant or lawn problems last season, and before everything is growing full force, have your soil tested. It’s a whole lot easier to use soil amendments now than later.
There are so many garden and lawn products out now that it’s a good idea to speak to someone at Tractor Supply or Southern States about your problem to be sure you get the right one for you.
Your ornamental grasses all need cut back to about 6 inches. Be careful not to cut into new growth and take care not to disturb any cocoons or chrysalises you might find, as butterflies will be emerging soon.
