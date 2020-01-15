Birthday wishes to brother Roger Montgomery Sr. and Justine Bohrer Jan. 17, Jackie Queen Jan. 18, Awbrie Hogan Jan. 21, Katherine McKenery Jan. 22 and will be 90 yrs. old. Scottie Bohrer and Katrina Rannells Jan. 24, Dick McKenery and Larry Bittinger Jan. 25, Mildred Tidwell Jan. 26, Crystal Bohrer Jan. 29, Eddie Heavner Jan. 30.
Happy anniversary to Ronnie and Barb Moreland Jan. 27.
School happenings: No school on Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PTO meeting Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. Registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten for the school year 2020 to 2021 is on Friday, Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 12. If a 2-hour delay, time will be 10-2. Snow date will be Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 12.
Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren is planning on traveling to Pittsburgh for Winter Jam concert on Jan. 17. Fundraiser for Kasey Mowery was a success and glad she was able to attend. Roger and Sharon Montgomery hosted a fried turkey dinner on Jan. 12 with 20 family members attending.
Sympathy to families of Dale Ginevan, son of Omar and Millie Ginevan. Neighbor — Gary Alan Dunlap, son of Teresa Manning Dunlap.
Prayer requests for Vickie Malcolm, Betty Jo Bohrer, Mildred Cowgill, Sandy Moreland, Dallas Fowler, Joyce McDonald, Kenny Wolford, Patty Campbell, Boyd Saville, Dorothy Swisher, Kasey Mowery, Tessa Carpenter, Mary Stewart, Patty Mowery and Ethan Sowers.
