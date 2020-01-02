Happy New Year everyone. Welcome to 2020. Years ago when we talked about 2020, we thought it was years away and maybe we wouldn’t live to see it. Here it is, ready or not.
Lana Koontz had Christmas Eve dinner at the home of Jeff and Patricia Swann. Christmas Day dinner guests at Matt and Michele Embrey and sons Alex and Eli were Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz. Visiting the winter Christmas evening were Vickie Shaffer and Sharon Miller of Cumberland, Md. Iris and Ernest Whetzel of Oldfields visited with the Gig Smith and Randy Koontz families on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Rylee Koontz celebrated her 10th birthday with a family party on Monday, Dec. 23 at home. Birthday wishes go out to Scott Shaffer on Jan. 3.
This is my last letter for this year and I want to thank everyone for giving me news items. I want to wish everyone a very Happy New Year and keep making good news and sending it to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.