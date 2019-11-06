One does not have to read very far into American history to see the hand of the Almighty God all over the pages. The Founding Fathers that fought the Revolution, signed the Declaration and penned the Constitution would be horrified today.
Think about it. Slowly, but surely and little by little, the process of eliminating the same God who inspired and blessed it all is now taking place in America. Yes, I said America. First, elimination of prayer in public schools, then abolishment of manger scenes on courthouse lawns and removal of prayer at public school gatherings, such as baccalaureate and graduations, etc. It has only been in the last half century that America’s courts have used this concept to keep all religious expression out of the public square under the guise of a prohibited First Amendment “establishment of religion.”
In reality, that is not at all what the Founders were expounding upon. They were simply stating that unlike England, there would not be one denomination endorsed by the government as the official religion of the land. It was not making any statement whatsoever regarding Christianity.
If those Mayflower Pilgrims that gathered and gave thanks to God for bringing them through that first hard winter witnessed the restraints and limitations that are imposed upon the church today, they would most likely set sail right back to Holland.
As we approach Thanksgiving (which is my favorite holiday), I wonder how many American families truly take the time to sincerely pray and offer thanks to God for the blessings that He has bestowed upon them.
For me personally, it hits home right here in Romney. I have lived here for six and a half years and it has become home. I love living here and serving the Romney community. As a Town Council member, I strive to see “the best kept secret in West Virginia” become an even better place for all of its residents. Each year, the Romney Ministerium hosts a Community Thanksgiving Service. Folks, I have to be honest. There should be standing room only at this service. Not so. Depending upon turnout from the host church’s congregation, attendance has been as low as 20 to 30 people.
Therefore, Pastor Gary Smith, M.D., has diagnosed that we have contracted a disease called Thankfulness Dementia. Yes, it is a serious condition and can be fatal.
We can lose the spirit, passion and fervor that those early Americans had for this great land on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. Let us, as the Romney community, come together at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to count our blessings and give thanks to God for His blessings upon us this year. Let each of us be the answer to the “thankfulness dementia” that has inhabited our land. I really do hope to see you there.
For the “What it’s worth” part of this article, the reason that Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, it is the only true Christian holiday. No Easter bunny, no Santa Claus, no commercialism (unless you own a grocery store). It is entirely about expressing our thankfulness to our great and holy God for His blessings, provisions, grace and mercy.
