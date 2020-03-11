The 36th annual gospel jubilee starts off the season June 17-20 featuring Dominion, Shepherds Staff, Bob Shrout, Larry Delawder Family, Tommy Barlow, The Harvesters, Hymns 4 Him, The Davy Family, The Pine Ridge Boys and Choraliers and Pearl.
Headlining the July gospel jubilee again this year is LuLu Roman as she returns to Rolling Acres on July 15. Joining her for the summer gospel jubilee July 15-18 are Davis and Bradley, Bob Shrout, Mercy Road, Richard Kiser, Victory Express, Old Friends Quartet, Southern Statesmen, Good News and Tommy Barlow.
The August jubilee is set for Aug. 12-15 and will feature groups throughout the evening beginning at 3 p.m. with evening headliners Dominion, Chosen Road, Little Roy and Lizzie and The Pine Ridge Boys.
Onsite camping is available; to reserve a spot, call 304-788-5866 or 304-209-9320.
Summer updates are available at www.rollingacresmusicpark.com.
