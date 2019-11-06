It was a great visit as always but there was something especially nice about seeing them this time.
It was the first time they came with a child in tow.
It has been approximately 2 months since my daughter and son-in-law became foster parents and decided to take in a 15-month special little guy.
I must admit that this process is new to my wife and I. We have our own grandchildren and step-grandchildren but we are walking in new territory now, having our daughter come home with a foster child.
I guess we made an impromptu decision the very first time we met the special little fella. I’ve known folks with foster children, but I had never given much thought to the process of what having a relationship with a foster child would be like.
From the very first introduction I found myself reaching for him and proudly saying things like, “come here and let Pap hold you,” and “Okay little fella, looks like you and Pap are going to have to get acquainted, ‘cause we’re going to be best buddies.”
Instantly I found myself understanding some things and not understanding others.
I understood instantly how a person could fall in love with a helpless, little stranger and accept him as if he were your own flesh and blood while at the same time being confused as to how anyone could ever hurt such a precious child.
That concept was nothing new, because it was 33 years ago that I held in my arms for the first time the 10-day-old infant who shortly afterward became my adopted daughter.
Having no birth children of my own I really don’t know how I could have loved one any more than I loved my adopted daughter from day one.
I have quickly developed a newfound appreciation for foster parents. They are indeed special people.
For to have the ability to be able to open, not only one’s home but also one’s heart to a child they had never even been acquainted with until that instant is an amazing quality.
Not knowing how long they might have that child throws yet another equation into the mix.
I have quickly come to understand that being adoptive parents really isn’t much different than being birth parents. One doesn’t always know the plan of God up front. Parents simply loves the child they are given for as long as they have him or her and they pour all the love and instruction into that child for as long as they are blessed to have him or her, then you pray that the duration of the parent-child relationship lasts for a very long time.
A little secret from a grandparent’s point is that they pray for the same thing.
I knew 4 years ago that when my daughter stood in front of the church, and before God, her pastor, family and friends and committed to give her love to the young man across from her, that I had just taken a demotion to, at best, second place in her life. (Understanding, of course, that God always holds the real first place in her life, I speak from a natural standpoint.)
Now I have watched over the past 2 months how she looks at and interacts with that little one, and I realized that I have moved down yet another notch in her life.
I wholeheartedly and proudly support getting another demotion with a smile and a prayer.
