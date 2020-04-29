I got to thinking about our freedom, or freedoms. The best descriptions of the freedoms to which we are entitled was made by President Franklin D. Roosevelt near the start of World War II.
The 4 freedoms we enjoy in this country are:
1. Freedom of speech and expression
2. Freedom of worship
3. Freedom from want
4. Freedom from fear.
Those are the freedoms that our governments are supposed to give us as best they can. The so-called freedom so many are talking about, the freedom to do what they want, where they want, is not anything to which we are entitled by anyone or anything.
The freedom of wanting to do what we want, where we want, and when we want is the adult version of the temper tantrum from a 2-year-old and shows about the same level of maturity.
We are supposed to be, as adults, smart enough to do what is good for us. What will protect us and give us freedom from fear. All this anger directed at governors and others who are saying that we must not assemble; that we must stay in our homes, that we must wear protective gear, is just plain wrong and is unbecoming for mature adults.
We should be making the decisions to take care of ourselves, and doing whatever we need to do to ensure that we stay as healthy as possible. We should be engaging in behavior that does not endanger our own lives, but especially is not a danger to anyone else.
If our staying home and not assembling saves the lives of people around us; people who are at risk, people like me and so many others, including one’s own family and friends.
You have no right to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater. You have no right to wander off your property. You have no right to go to a restaurant or beach, or sporting event.
Many of us need to stop being a child and take control of our lives, at least as much of it as we can. We are being told what to do because we aren't controlling ourselves.
When you don't take control, control is taken for you and of you.
I remember when he was 2 or 3 years old, my son darted into the street where we lived. He had been told numerous times not to do that, but he did it anyway.
When a car horn sounded, I ran and grabbed him, turned him around, and applied repeated pressure strokes where they would so some good. The diapers prevented any real harm, but he received the message; do what you are supposed to do or we will make sure that you do.
We can make the right decisions. God has gifted us with reason, knowledge, and will. I don't like not being able to do what I want, but right now that's not a right I have.
It's a freedom I will willingly give up to help the first responders and those who at real risk. Please join with me.
So which are you; the adult or the 2-year old?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.