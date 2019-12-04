Meteorologists say winter began Sunday, when the calendar turned to December, even though the season doesn’t begin according to astronomical standards until Dec. 22 when the shortest period of sunlight occurs.
Either way, are you ready for the cold, snow and ice that will inevitably sock us?
For everything from personal safety to managing your home, here are some precautions and useful information that can help you stay safe and comfortable this winter.
Personal safety
Hypothermia and frostbite
When it comes to the cold, playing it safe is better than being sorry.
For example, avoid overexerting yourself when shoveling snow since it could lead to a heart attack. If shoveling heavy snow is a must, stretch beforehand.
Watching for signs of frostbite and hypothermia are also critical if someone must be out in a storm – whether that be to shovel snow, travel or even to help manage livestock on a farm.
Frostbite is essentially paleness and the loss of feeling in the fingers, toes, nose, ears or other exposed body parts.
Hypothermia results in uncontrollable shivering, disorientation, drowsiness and general exhaustion. If left in the cold, untreated, hypothermia can be fatal.
If someone is experiencing either of these, take them to a warm location and give them dry clothes. In extreme cases, medical attention may be needed.
For most cases, however, you can avoid issues if you consistently stay dry, wear heavy coats and layered clothing, and make careful decisions when walking or driving during winter storms.
Staying indoors as much as possible is maybe the best way to combat the elements. o
Pet safety
Keep them warm, too
A general rule of thumb is: “If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s too cold for your pet.” Making sure animals have shelter and food can keep them safe during harsh weather.
Pets are best kept indoors and animals that cannot be indoors should have proper shelter outside such as well-insulated doghouses or barns.
Adding bedding can also help keep animals warm, but make sure to use animal bedding that cannot freeze to their body. Straw is better than towels.
Along with giving animals proper shelter, it’s important to manage their food and water more often than usual if the animal is outside. Water should be changed frequently to prevent freezing and animals should be fed often to help supplement the high amounts of energy they’re expending to stay warm.
Just like people, animals can succumb to hypothermia and frostbite. Be on the lookout for any pet that is whining, shivering, seems weak, seems anxious, and begins to move slowly or stop moving altogether.
Pets exhibiting these signs should be warmed immediately. Frostbite is harder to detect, but taking measures to ensure pets stay warm and dry will help avoid the risk of frostbite as well as hypothermia.
When walking a pet, it’s important to clean off their feet, legs and belly to remove any deicers, antifreeze and other chemicals. The chemicals could be toxic, poisoning your pet. Help combat the danger by using pet-safe deicers at home.
One last thought: If you have cats or other critters that might keep themselves warm under your car, honk the horn or bang the hood when you start it so they’ll get out. o
Home prep
Are you insulated?
Preparation now will help you stay warm, clear up and hang on if conditions are too perilous to get out.
If your home isn’t already well insulated to retain heat, then weather-stripping doors and windows and even covering windows with plastic can help reduce drafts to both lower energy costs and help keep heat inside.
Before the weather gets much colder or more blustery, clear rain gutters, get that chimney cleaned and cut back tree branches that could fall during a winter storm.
To keep water pipes from freezing, wrap them in insulation. Running the water regularly also helps keep pipes from freezing. In case a pipe bursts, know where the water valve is and how to shut it off.
Keep snow-removal tools on hand. Sturdy snow shovels, roof rakes and snow blowers can help clear walkways, manage roof snow that could result in dangerous ice dams and keep driveways clear.
Another way to help keep walkways and driveways clear is to invest in pet friendly ice-melting agents, usually containing magnesium chloride or calcium chloride. Rock salts are often inexpensive and can work quickly, but can potentially damage concrete and lawns.
While it’s not meant to melt ice, sand can help improve traction along walking and driving areas. In a pinch, kitty litter and birdseed can also have the same effect. o
Are you stocked up?
If your home loses power — especially for an extended period of time — having the right food on hand can keep you healthy and safe. A body that’s working to keep warm expends more energy so residents would need to stay hydrated and maintain a high caloric intake.
Canned goods and non-perishable items are the best foods to have since they do not require refrigeration.
Canned meats like tuna, chicken, Spam and Vienna sausages could be a good meat source while canned vegetables and canned milk can also provide excellent nutrients.
Food items like crackers and other lasting products can also help homeowners during a power outage.
Water is key and Gatorade, while high in sugar, also provides a boost of electrolytes. In the event of an outage, avoid sodas; they dehydrate because of their high sodium content. o
Vehicle prep
Check systems, check up
When traveling during the winter, it’s ideal to make sure the vehicle being driven is up-to-date on maintenance and is functioning at the highest level possible.
If you haven’t already done it by now, check your brakes, transmission, tires, oil and power-steering fluids, fuel and air filters, antifreeze, windshield wipers and wiper fluid, the radiator, hoses, belts and battery.
Make sure the car heater and defroster are working.
Before setting out to drive this winter, check on road conditions and the weather forecast.
By wearing a seatbelt, keeping the car’s windows, mirrors, and lights ice-free, and leaving distance in between cars, drivers can ensure safer travel. Additionally, driving slow and making deliberate movements can help avoid accidents. Don’t slam on the brakes or make sharp, sudden turns or movements.
Do not pass snowplows or spreaders unless you absolutely have to.
What to have on hand
Once bad weather hits, investing in a quality ice scraper will help keep windshields clear after a snowstorm. Lifting the car’s windshield wipers off the windshield will keep them from freezing to the window, which could result in the wipers breaking or being damaged.
Keep an emergency winter driving kit in your vehicle that includes a flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, first-aid kit, ice scraper/snowbrush, jumper cables, road salt or sand, and road flares.
Use all-weather tires or snow tires or add chains to tires to keep traction on ice.
Keeping at least a half tank of gas in the car to keep fuel lines from freezing.
Weather forecasts
Know the lingo
Pay attention to the different storm notifications that come from the National Weather Service or local emergency agencies.
A winter storm watch is a prediction that snow or significant ice accumulations could occur.
Winter storm warnings are issued when a storm with heavy snow and ice is happening or about to happen.
The most severe warning – a blizzard warning – is when an approaching storm also contains consistent wind speeds up to 35 miles per hour or higher along with significant snowfall that reduces visibility.
If you need help
Who to call, click
In the event of an emergency, always call 911. Here are other contacts for emergency services, utilities and first responders.
