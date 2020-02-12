100 Years Ago — Feb. 11, 1920
Who killed John Argyle? Is the vital question that arises in “The Argyle Case” the big special detective story that will be featured at the Opera House Thursday in connection with the sixth episode of “The Radium Mystery.” “The Argyle Case” is the story of a real detective and a girl who was game. It is a story the whole family will enjoy since it contains mystery, thrills, romance and heroism; all the elements that make a wonderful entertainment. This is a real special but due to the fact that we are compelled to use it with our serial on this night, we do not want to and will not advance the admission price.
A boy was visiting another boy, and as they were going to bed, the little host knelt to say his prayers. “I never say my prayers when I am at home,” said the visitor. “That’s all right,” said the other boy. “You better say them here. This a folding bed.”
A foot of snow that fell last Wednesday impeded traffic greatly. Some wind accompanied the snow drifts. The county roads were deep in places, completely blocking them. Most of the mail routes were closed and people were without mail for several days. While the wind here was not extremely high at any time, along the Atlantic coast tremendous storms prevailed. In NY and various summer resorts along the coast, great damage was done. Houses and docks were washed away, vessels were wrecked and other damage done. In some places it was said that the storm equaled the most severe ever experienced in those localities.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 11, 1970
A low of 12 degrees on the 5th and a high of 47 degrees on the 7th have been recorded for the past week by Miss Frances Vance. Rainfall amounted to .49 inches.
The W. Va. Region II Reading Council is seeking interested parents and educators to become members of the organization which is working to improve reading abilities of people in our region. Region II is composed of Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan, and Pendleton counties.
Plans are in progress for the annual Charity Ball, sponsored by the Hampshire Jaycees. Project chairman, Joe Corbin, and his committee have chosen W. Va. showboat as the theme for the dance, which will be held March 21, 1970 at the Old Stone House, 4 miles west of Burlington. Music will be featured by the John Ritchie Combo, from Frostburg, Md.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 13, 1980
With the dramatic increase in silver prices, a theft ring is now operating in the middle Atlantic states. Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia hospitals have reported attempts of theft of used x-ray film which would have been resold to silver recovery companies. Silver recovery firms are now paying approximately $6.50 a pound for used film. About 20 troy ounces of silver can be extracted from 100 pounds of used film.
The Trojan Mother’s Football Club is open for membership. This newly-formed organization welcomes all interested persons. The purpose of this club is to raise money for the Trojan Football Team.
The W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and the Hampshire County Board of Education will cooperatively be offering a wide variety of classes to area residents this spring. Hampshire County will be announcing their classes at a later date. The classes at the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will begin the week of Feb. 19 and will be 11 weeks long. The tuition is $10 for the term.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 14, 1990
Ed Hamrick, Director of the W. Va. Division of Natural Resources, has announced that he is submitting to the President and the Speaker of the House an eight-bill package of legislation designed to promote wildlife programs to improve hunting and boating laws, and facilitate the management of state-owned lands.
In June of 1982 the city of Romney dedicated a new $5 million wastewater treatment facility that supposedly featured state-of-the-art equipment and the future in that area looked good. 8 years later, however, the city council is looking at a defective system. 14 of the 24 rotating biological contactors (RBC) units have been completely broken and the manufacturer says the warranty has run out.
The Romney Senior Center will be hosting the Hav-a Heart Bachelor Auction. Single ladies are invited to attend to bid for a favorite bachelor. Some of the dates available to the highest bidder are dinner at scenic Blackwater Falls, fun day bidder’s choice to Washington, DC and dinner and dancing at Scampy’s.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 16, 2000
Zanna Shoemaker says the annual silent auction sponsored by the FRIENDS of the Library is an important fundraising event for the community. The Annual Silent Auction will take place during March of this year and will include coffee and cake served in the balcony area of the library during the bid announcements.
The Capon Bridge Council adopted an ordinance last week addressing a problem in town associated with trash being placed outside a dumpster. The ordinance prohibits trash being placed outside a dumpster and all trash bags placed in dumpsters must be in plastic bags, “not in boxes or paper bags.” No trash may be left out for over 24 hours, according to the new ordinance.
With a little cooperation from the weather, students could see June 5 as the last day of school, according to assistant superintendent Allen Hoot. Even though Hampshire County Schools experienced a two-hour delay Monday morning, due mainly to ice on the north end of the county, the delay still won’t call for any instructional time to be made up, he said.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 10, 2010
Days before the Saturday, Feb. 6 storm hit, meteorologists were warning about how much snow the area would get. They were calling the storm gigantic, mammoth and storm of the century. The National Weather Service (NWS) said at the end of the event, which was sometime late Saturday, the amount of snow that fell depended on the location. Slanesville reported 28 inches at 2 p.m. Saturday. At noon on Saturday, Capon Bridge had received 28 inches. Three miles east of Romney 33 inches had fallen by the end of the event and 28 inches had fallen in Romney. One mile southwest of Bloomery, 33 1/2 inches were recorded, and the highest amount of snow, 34 inches, was recorded 2 miles northwest of Lehew. After the snowfall on Tuesday night, the area will go down on record as having the second snowiest winter on record — and has an outside shot at the record.
Allegheny Power had restored all but 1,000 customers in Hampshire County by midafternoon Monday. The largest concentrations of affected customers were in Romney, 185; Green Spring, 145; and Capon Bridge 125; according to Mark Nitowski, manager, external communications. Nitowski said snow weighing down trees and branches and bringing them down onto power lines caused most of the outages. “Since Friday, we restored power to about 6,400 customers in the Hampshire County area. Two outages occurred in the Points area, 1,600 customers, and Lost City, 1,200 customers, on Saturday afternoon,” Nitowski said. Crews restored service to those customers by Saturday evening.
