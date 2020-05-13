I hope my peonies will be in bloom by May 24 for our memorial service at Capon Chapel. We have always placed flowers on family graves on that day. This year we will be having an outdoor service due to the guidelines required for social distancing. We ask that everyone visiting the cemetery observe the safety measures.
After having my beauty shop closed since March 20, we were permitted to reopen on May 4. New rules and regulations including wearing a mask are requiring patience from all of us. Chairs must be sanitized each time a new person sits down, shampoo capes are sprayed, front and back with each use and wipes used on door hardware. Magazines and newspapers are not for common use because they are impossible to sanitize. No walk-ins, appointment only. Early arrivals must wait in their cars until their appointed time. No overlapping appointments; this makes for a much longer work day, along with the time needed to institute all the extra cleaning procedures.
It was great to see everyone again and to take care of their hair. I really felt needed and appreciated. I am very happy to be back at work.
A belated Happy Mother's Day to the women who gave us life and daily guidance.
Take precautions and stay well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.