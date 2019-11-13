This was something new for my brother. I had never seen him like this before, but we had never had to deal with this awful disease.
Less than 6 weeks ago I had sat in his living room and carried on a conversation like any 2 normal individuals.
But this wasn’t normal. Our dialogue was now unfamiliar and without any structure at all. My questions often went unanswered and when he did respond his comments were usually slurred or had nothing to do with what we were talking about.
I had mistakenly thought that dementia was a little more considerate to its victims, giving them and their loved ones a gentle nudge introducing itself over a period of time.
My misconception of the disease caused me to believe that little clues here and there would give one time to prepare and get used to the idea.
That may be so in some cases, but not so with my brother. The disease had come on suddenly and with a vengeance taking him to places we often couldn’t go.
We had been told previously by his doctors that he had shown signs of dementia, but nothing really visible to the untrained eye.
There is no question that cancer is a dreadful and often deadly disease. Every year our county puts on a push to raise money for the American Cancer Society and I applaud the ongoing efforts of local folks to help in trying to find a cure for the illness.
But I now know that cancer is not the only illness that strikes at the core of many families in our area.
As much as my heart breaks for my brother, it hurts equally as much watching my sister-in-law and his family trying to come to grips with the sudden changes in their home life.
I guess I am a little selfish because I had become very close to my brother over the past decade and a half. Being the youngest of 16 children meant that many of my brothers and sisters were a good bit older than me. They were grown and out on their own by the time I came along, so although I wasn’t extremely close to some of them, we also weren’t aloof from one another.
But over the past decade-plus, we became quite close with him standing by my wife and I as I went through one back surgery after another.
He and my sister-in-law spent countless hours at the hospital, with him rising to the position of the big brother closely monitoring my care and my demeanor during hospital stays as well as my recovery after leaving the hospital.
Now I want to show him the same love and care, but I find myself struggling with this disease.
I want to be there for him, to let him know he is not forgotten but my heart breaks more and more upon each visit realizing that each time he seems to recognize me less and less.
I’m reminded just how important it is to make memories with one another, because there are times when memories are the only things we have left.
I detest this disease. I watched cancer take the lives of four of my brothers. Diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s take the mind, leaving just the shell of a person who once enjoyed life to the fullest.
I feel for those who must watch family members suffer, no matter what the disease, but my heart goes out to everyone who is forced to deal with these diseases of dementia and Alzheimer’s.
I know that confession is good for the soul, but I hate to admit that this illness has me so pulled in one direction, and then another. I really want to go and visit him regularly but at the same time it hurts going there and seeing him like this.
But I keep telling myself he is still in there and anything familiar has to help him at least a little bit.
So I will continue to go and visit and listen to his stories about the many hours he puts in at Walmart with no pay (he’s never worked there) and watch him as he wonders where his black Ford is (which he doesn’t own).
But we have already learned to just go along with the conversation because even if it’s just for the moment, wherever he’s at and whatever he’s doing, it’s real to him.
It’s sad that one has to face something like this before we understand the effects of such a disease. But suddenly my heart goes out to every person who is forced to face watching a family member or friend succumb to any disease that slowly, or swiftly, robs them of their loved one.
We may not even know one another, but we have a lot in common.
