The Hampshire Review is looking for couples that have been married for at least 50 years to spotlight in the Feb. 12 edition. If you (or your parents) have celebrated a golden anniversary, please send us a relatively current picture of the long-married couple.
Along with the picture, please include your names, where you live and how many years you have been married.
This information can be emailed to news@hampshirereview.com, mailed to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV, 26757 or dropped off at our office, at 74 W. Main St., Romney.
We need the photo and information in hand by the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 6.
