“I am weak but Thou art strong; Jesus, keep me from all wrong; I’ll be satisfied as long; As I walk, let me walk close to Thee.
“Just a closer walk with Thee. Grant it, Jesus, is my plea. Daily walking close to Thee. Let it be, dear Lord, let it be.”
In those daily walks with him, I may not know what is around the curve in the road, but just the fellowship I can have with him — what a blessing. I may not always have a map to see where the road ends. I may not have a friend to walk it with me, but I know of a friend who will walk with me. This is that part of the communion with Jesus. He is the friend that will join us on the walk. He not only walks with us, but he is the friend who created us for this purpose and is just waiting for us to invite him to walk with us — having a closer, closer walk with him.
“There is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” –Proverbs 18: 24
If we cannot take that walk in the natural, let us just sit and walk with him in our hearts and let that sunlight come into our hearts.
