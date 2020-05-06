Carolyn Wilson

Oh, I love the sun that is now taking the place of those cold winter days. I was driving to work recently and was observing the flowers that are beginning to bud. I believe spring is finally here. It is the time that we like to be outdoors and enjoy this nice weather — to some of us a nice walk in the woods, on a trail, down an old dirt road or just any place is wonderful. As I think of these things, I begin thinking of a song that we used to sing in church … “Just A Closer Walk With Thee.”

“I am weak but Thou art strong; Jesus, keep me from all wrong; I’ll be satisfied as long; As I walk, let me walk close to Thee.

“Just a closer walk with Thee. Grant it, Jesus, is my plea. Daily walking close to Thee. Let it be, dear Lord, let it be.”

In those daily walks with him, I may not know what is around the curve in the road, but just the fellowship I can have with him — what a blessing. I may not always have a map to see where the road ends. I may not have a friend to walk it with me, but I know of a friend who will walk with me. This is that part of the communion with Jesus. He is the friend that will join us on the walk. He not only walks with us, but he is the friend who created us for this purpose and is just waiting for us to invite him to walk with us — having a closer, closer walk with him.

“There is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” –Proverbs 18: 24

If we cannot take that walk in the natural, let us just sit and walk with him in our hearts and let that sunlight come into our hearts.

