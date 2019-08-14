Hampshire County 4-H members earned high honors during this year’s horticulture judging contests.
Hampshire’s senior team placed first while the junior team placed second. Hampshire’s first place senior team was comprised of Danielle Buckler, Victoria Croucher and Daisy Dalrymple.
Dalrymple placed first overall.
The senior team is eligible to represent the West Virginia 4-H program at the National Junior Horticulture Competition in Nebraska this October.
Hampshire County’s 2nd-place junior team was comprised of Elleigh Coleman, JD Croucher, Lilianna Dalrymple and Robert Quick. Croucher placed first overall.
4-H members participating in horticulture judging are trained to recognize and identify important horticultural crops and to learn quality characteristics. Hampshire County’s 4-H horticulture judging teams were coached by 4-H volunteer leader Gerald Mathias.
The Hampshire County 4-H program appreciates the service and volunteer efforts of this coaching team and commends the judging team members for their hard work and dedication. Special thanks as well to the parents that also supported our 4-H members in this valuable life skill opportunity.
Local civic groups, businesses and individuals that would like to help sponsor our 4-H members in this October’s national competition in Nebraska may contact the WVU Extension Office.
More than 80,000 young people in West Virginia are touched by the 4-H program. Call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013 today to find out how to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.