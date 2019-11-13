Food being recalled due to contamination is very frightening. Now, meat is coming from a large meat company in Brazil and who knows what risks it will bring.
I know a local lady who had a major problem with the recalled hamburger this year, so it’s not just happening somewhere else; it’s here, folks.
Now we have contaminated Michigan apples and Great Value frozen sausage patties. Nestle’s ready-to-bake cookie dough may have rubber bits in it and Aldi’s frozen raspberries and mixed berry packages have been recalled due to a possible hepatitis A contamination.
I hope you have frozen your berries, are making your own cookie dough, getting your meat locally, purchasing your apples at Spring Valley and aren’t worried about these contamination problems.
Some years back there was a problem with contaminated apples in Michigan and Eli sent several flat bed semi trucks full of apples to save the day.
I realize this sounds like a broken record, but when we have access to good quality local fruits, vegetables and even meat, we need to purchase them here.
It may cost a bit more, but we’re supporting local businesses with local employees and the quality is well worth it.
The porch swing is in the shed and the porch glider is covered. The cover comes down and completely envelops the glider making it a sheltered place for our feral (I call them feral, but they are quite domesticated.) cats in winter.
We add 2 heated pads on the rugs that are always under there and they’re good all winter. They also have heated water both on the porch and deck. I realize they’re spoiled, but we have none indoors any longer and these 6 kitties were all born here. We took all of them to either be spayed or neutered this year.
These 6 are the last of the many we used to have. We have fishers, coyotes and foxes up on our mountain and they have taken their toll. Hopefully, keeping these cats close will save their lives.
Be sure any outdoor animals you have get proper protection, including unfrozen water this winter. Prepare a place in the shed or garage where you can bring your dog inside if the weather is below freezing for a long period of time.
When it’s cold and nasty, if your car is outside at night or even during the day, smack the hood before you get in and start it. Upon occasion a cat will get in on your engine for warmth and they need to get out before you start the car.
This is the time of year when critters are making their winter nests under sheds and other small spaces, so make another trip around your out buildings and be sure they’re not making themselves at home under yours. Sometimes they slip in a small place you overlooked.
We have many bears here on our mountain and if you have any, be sure to take in your bird feeders at night. This goes for later in the year even if you’re sure they’re hibernating.
I have seen them roaming around long after they should have gone to sleep in a cave somewhere. They are not shy and will come up on your deck or porch if they smell anything to eat. So take all dog and cat food inside at night also.
If your bulbs are not in the ground, they need to be planted. We are experiencing some warmer days and they’re good for planting. Bundle up well and if it’s a sunny day, don’t forget the sunscreen.
Be sure to water any perennials, trees or shrubs after they’re in the ground so the roots get well acclimated to their new home. Just no fertilizer ’til spring.
Our moonflowers did very well this year despite the tomato hornworm, and we have a lot of seed pods, some even splitting open already. Remember to keep any seeds or pods somewhere dry or they will mold.
I pulled up some marigold plants out on our road that had run their course this year. I shook some seeds out but brought the rest inside. It always amazes me how they self-seed and line the road every year.
And, if they grow well out there without being munched by the deer, they should be fine anywhere I plant them.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
