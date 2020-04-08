This week usually ends with a reminder of the crucifixion on Good Friday. Then on Sunday, the church celebrates the resurrection on Easter.
However, this year is not an ordinary year. In our area, churches will not be carrying out their regular schedules. That means no Maundy Thursday, where the church remembers the Last Supper. There will not be any Good Friday services where the church recognizes the suffering and death of Christ at the crucifixion.
Next Sunday, churches will remain closed, leaving families unable to celebrate Easter in the usual way.
I want to encourage you to think of this unusual time in our history as an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of what happened during the Passion week of Christ. First of all, there can be no other time in history more unusual than when Jesus Christ walked on earth.
Nothing more unusual than seeing a blind man healed in an instant or a dead man raised to life. Indeed, no event could be more unusual than the crucifixion of the Lord of Glory and His resurrection just three days later.
In Matthew 27:52, the gospel writer tells us that when Jesus yielded up His spirit on the cross, many saints who had died came to life, they left their graves and were seen by many in the city.
This strange occurrence was undoubtedly unusual. When Jesus rose from the dead, Matthew records an earthquake and then tells us that the women saw an angel standing at the empty tomb.
This angel says to the women, “Jesus is alive.” Since they had seen Jesus die 3 days before, finding the tomb empty was a most unusual event.
As you think about all the church traditions you may miss this week do not miss just how unusual the entire ministry of Jesus is, especially His death and resurrection.
As Jesus arrived in Jerusalem on the Sunday before His crucifixion, He came as a king. He cleansed the Temple, an event that no one had ever seen happen before. Jesus graciously set forth the New Covenant on Thursday night.
The next day, after Jesus was arrested, beaten, and taken to a hill outside Jerusalem, He was killed. Many that day thought it was just an ordinary crucifixion accomplished by the Romans to punish a criminal.
The Gospel writers each relate a very different account. They know that this is not a typical day or a natural death because Jesus is not an ordinary man. Instead, the events recorded in the gospel during the Passion week of Jesus all point to the most unusual time in history.
A time when God took on flesh, lived and walked on earth, and then died to save His people from their sin.
During these unusual times, you may miss the traditions of the church, but please don’t miss the wonder of just how extraordinarily unusual the resurrection was.
