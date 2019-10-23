In the spirit of complete transparency, I’m going to tell you that before now, “the holler” has only ever been the noise that I make when I see, say, a spider on the wall in my bathroom.
Don’t get me wrong; I am by no means a City Mouse. I am a Suburban Mouse at best, familiar with city life having lived in relatively close to both D.C. and Richmond for my entire life.
After I graduated from Roanoke College with degrees in French and Communications in May, I thought that I’d for sure end up somewhere metropolitan, sipping a girly drink in a painfully chic city bar while wearing a beret, probably on a rooftop somewhere (never mind the inherent safety issue of drinking on a roof).
I will tell you that I did not expect to find myself in Hampshire County.
My experience with West Virginia is relegated to John Denver’s musical genius. I don’t know anything about deer or farming or moonshine or small-town living. I’ve never hunted or fished and I’m terrified to pass, even with care, on Route 50.
Basically, I’ve decided against the bright lights of the big city and chosen to be the New Kid in the Holler.
In my brief time here in the county thus far, I’ve talked to people who have lived here for years and years, maybe even for their whole lives. My “whole life” has only been a little over 2 decades. I’m not only new to West Virginia, Hampshire County and the Review, but I’m new to existing as a functioning adult away from my parents, too. I have to settle for talking to my mom on the phone, and I’m trying to limit it to only once a day. Twice if I forgot how long to hard-boil an egg, and 3 times if something really noteworthy happened that day (i.e. I ran over a squirrel leaving my driveway, I found a sale on bagged salad at the grocery store, I put gas in the car by myself, you know, Real stop-the-presses-type stuff).
Clearly I’m not from around here. I know that I have a lot to learn, information that all of my Classic Rhetoric and Introduction to Contemporary French Literature classes didn’t cover. I have to learn how to live without being able to hop in my car and drive 5 minutes to the Walmart or the Starbucks, I have to delete my Uber app off of my phone and I have to keep my mind open on this new adventure.
Between this new, unfamiliar lifestyle here in Hampshire County and my attempt to exist as a grown-up human being without my parents’ help 24/7, I am in for some serious changes, and as the New Kid in the Holler, you’ll get to read all about it.
Now, who wants to explain rutting season to me?
