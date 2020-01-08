THIS WEEK:
Jan. 8-14
Jan. 8
HC Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta.
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jan. 9
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Levels CEOS Club 12:30 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
The Bank of Romney retirees noon, Main Street Grill, Sunrise Summit. All retirees invited.
Jan. 10
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jan. 11
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m., CB Library. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033
Music Jam Mill Creek Ruritan, 5 p.m. Free to the public; Ruritan Club will be selling food.
Jan. 12
Jan. 13
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m., For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
HC Democratic Club 7 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Guest speakers: Dr. Andy Wilcox and Dr. Patrick Turnes on Medicare for All. Executive committee meets at 6.
Jan. 14
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Romney High School alumni 7 p.m., RHS Museum, School Street, Romney.
Family night Bingo 5:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
Looking ahead
Jan. 15-21
Attorney General mobile office 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wed., Jan. 15, Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., Jan. 15, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., Jan. 15, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m. Wed., Jan. 15, COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m. Wed., Jan. 15. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m. Wed., Jan. 15, Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., Jan. 15, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Free community dinner 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, old Capon Bridge Middle School. Soups, baguettes and salad with a choice of 2 homemade dressings, fruit cocktail and cookies. If HC schools are closed or dismiss early for weather, the dinner will be cancelled.
Film club 6-9 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
Hampshire Center Auxiliary 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, at Hampshire Center, Sunrise Summit
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Old-time slow jam/fast jam 6-9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18, River House, Capon Bridge. Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself. All proficiency levels welcome. Slow-jam for all at 6, faster old-time jam follows around 7:30.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m. Sun., Jan. 19, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., Jan. 20, Central Office, School St., Romney
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m. Mon., Jan. 20, Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney Mon., Jan. 20, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., Jan. 20, 56 Mutt Run, Delray
HC Republican executive committee 7 p.m. Mon., Jan. 20, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta.
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Tues., Jan. 21, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Lego night 5:30 p.m. Tues., Jan. 21, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney Theme: build a game and share with others to try.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
