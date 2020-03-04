Her 4th-grade class is made up primarily of boys. She overheard one of her male classmates say to another, “You’re acting like a girl.” Indignant, our 10-year-old daughter asked, “Did you just call him a girl as an insult?”
When the boy confirmed he had, our littlest Savage lived up to her last name and asked, “How dare you?”
She was still miffed about it when she was recalling the event that evening. She couldn’t believe that one of the meanest things a boy could call another is “a girl.” She could not wrap her head around how being a girl could in anyway be considered an insult.
However, she did know that when her classmate belittlingly called another boy “a girl,” it made her just as mad as the person who was on the receiving end of the name-calling.
Our youngest daughter is spunky, sometimes sassy and always a Savage. She has a strong mind of her own and isn’t afraid to speak it. When she feels passionate about something, the people around her know it.
As she told us about the conversation, I was reminded of another spunky girl who was reprimanded with a “don’t be a girl” insult.
In my favorite book, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Jem Finch says to his little sister, Scout, “I declare to the Lord you’re getting more like a girl every day.” Infuriated by this, Scout felt she had no choice but to then go along with Jem’s dangerous plan to see Boo Radley.
In this instance, being called a girl meant that Scout was being a sissy, which later she proved to be very far from the truth.
Similarly, in the 1990s movie, “The Sandlot,” the biggest insult thrown out before the onset of a giant brawl was, “You play like a girl.”
This insult was the mother of all insults. It was greater than “You mix your Wheaties with your mama’s toe jam,” and completely surpassed “You bob for apples in the toilet, and you like it.”
No, the audacity of telling a boys’ baseball team they played like girls was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
I’ve watched enough girls’ sporting events to know that being told “you play like a girl” shouldn’t be considered an insult by anyone. I’ve witnessed female athletes exhibit just as much grit, perseverance, strength and dedication in their sports as their male counterparts.
Much like our youngest daughter, I couldn’t imagine anyone taking offense to being told they play like a girl. In fact, it’s sort of a complement.
The same is true for telling someone, “You’re acting like a girl.” After all, as our daughter Savagely pointed out, “How can that even be an insult? It makes no sense.”
It’s that kind of spunk and logic that makes us proud our daughter confidently embraces all it means to act like a girl.
