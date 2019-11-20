Editor’s note: Log on to our website at www.hampshirereview.com for the Calendar under the Living tab. All events are listed there for you 24/7.
THIS WEEK:
Nov. 20-26
Nov. 20
HC Development Authority 10 a.m., Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m.. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
Nov. 21
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m., Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
Hampshire Center Auxiliary 1 p.m., at Hampshire Center, Sunrise Summit
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m., HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m., Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 11 a.m.-noon, Romney Senior Center, 200 School St.
Film club 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
Nov. 22
Pancake supper 4-7 p.m., Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, U.S. 50, Augusta. Freewill offering. Plain or buckwheat pancakes, sausage gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs and drinks. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Fellowship Group’s ministries.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Paint and Sketch Club 10 a.m.-noon Fri., Nov. 22, The Co-op, 56 S Marsham St., Romney. Free. All skill levels welcome. Refreshments. Donations appreciated.
Nov. 23
Benefit breakfast and more 8 a.m.-sold out, Augusta United Methodist. Proceeds go for Christmas gifts for Augusta Elementary students. Pancakes or biscuits with sausage gravy, eggs and bacon. Vegetable soup, chili and country ham sandwiches, cakes, pies and cookies.
Artist reception and show opening 5-7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 23, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Judd’s paintings and Pancake’s paintings and collages will be on display through Sat., Dec. 7.
Fluid art class 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 23, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney . $35. Register by calling 304-359-2008. Melissa Snell teaches fluid acrylic painting.
Nov. 24
Herb Club 1-2:30 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Organizational meeting with local herbalist Leenie Hobbie.
Nov. 25
HC Cancer Coalition 11 a.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito mobile office 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Romney Senior Center, School St. and Birch Lane.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
Nov. 26
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Note new time. This month’s book: “If the Creek Don’t Rise” by Leah Weiss. The public is invited.
Looking ahead
Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Lunch and learn 11:30 a.m. Wed., Nov. 27, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Bring your own lunch. Drinks and dessert provided by speaker Pam Eversole-Kizer, talking about CEOS.
HC Diabetic Support Group 1 p.m. Wed., Nov. 27, Romney Senior Center. For more info call Pam Francis RN, diabetic educator, 304-813-6588.
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., Nov. 27, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m. Wed., Nov. 27, HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 28, CB Ruritan Community Center.
HC Public Library closed Thurs., Nov. 28
HC Public Library closed Fri., Nov. 29
Chocolate House 6-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 30, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. An open mic for young performers.
Ukulele Club 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 30, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. New players at 11:30 for basic instruction, experienced players start at noon. Free. Donations appreciated. Loaner Ukes available
Memoir writing club 1-3 p.m. Sun., Dec. 1, River House, Capon Bridge.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., Dec. 2, Central Office, School St., Romney
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 7 p.m. Mon., Dec. 2, upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Dec. 2, HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Dec. 2, Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m. Mon., Dec. 2, 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: open. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m. Tues., Dec. 3 USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m. Tues., Dec. 3, Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, call Charles Snead at 302-298-3039.
Pleasant Dale CEOS Club 1 p.m. Tues., Dec. 3 Augusta Church of Christ. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
