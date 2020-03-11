In the last week, we have experienced several weather elements of spring, and you could pick the one you liked best. The calendar states that spring begins the end of next week on the 20th, but it will be what it will be. At least when we sprung forward an hour this past Sunday morning, we awakened to sunshine one hour early or later.
Some activities for March at Springfield Green Spring Elementary School are: March 12, 5th grade wax museum, 8:30-9:45 a.m.; March 14, regional SS Fair - Musselman High School; March 19, spring pictures, individual and class, awards at 1 p.m.; March 23, report card day; March 27, Pre-K and K registration, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., K-kite day, 2 p.m.; March 30-April 3, BOGO book fair; April 1, family night, 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee attended the pizza party at the old Romney Middle School on Sunday, March 1, that coach Zack Hill had for the basketball team. Amanda and Rylee went to see the Harlem Globetrotters at Frostburg University on Mon., March 2. This past Saturday, Mary Beth Merritt of Fort Ashby, Robin Schaidt of Old Town and Gale Smith were shopping for antiques in Funkstown and Hagerstown. Amanda Koontz was in Annapolis on the weekend working for UPMC Western Maryland.
Birthday wishes to Linda Landis on March 25 and it’s the wearing of the green on the 17th. Have a great St. Patrick’s Day!
