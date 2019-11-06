Our jack-o-lanterns hadn’t even begun to rot yet. Their faces were still exactly the way our Savages carved them. They were nowhere near the Picasso-esque works of art they’d become with decay. You just can’t rush these things.
No offense to Mariah Carey, but I’m not ready to hear what she wants for Christmas. Although, honestly, even if I were hankering for Christmas carols, that bop wouldn’t be on my Top 10 list.
Give me just one “Silent Night” to savor all the wonderful things November’s month of Thanksgiving should embody. In my mind, Advent calendars and Christmas trees can wait awhile.
My 76-year-old mother, however, has begun her yearly ritual of preparing for Christmas by clearing the furniture from every room in her home in order to wipe down the walls and every surface she can find.
My husband used to shake his head when we moved into our first home together and I refused to get a Christmas tree until every wall was washed down. He didn’t understand why our bedroom walls had to be spotless before putting a tree in the living room. Nevertheless, I insisted every wall needed scrubbing before our yearly voyage to the Christmas tree farm.
Nowadays, we go to the basement, grab our tree out of a box, and haul it in sections upstairs. I suppose it’s much easier to start celebrating the Christmas holiday on Nov. 1 when you’re not worried about your tree dropping needles all over your floor.
We’d never dream of traipsing around the tree farm nearly 2 months before Christmas. Surely that would lead to bald spots, brittle branches, and broken ornaments.
The artificial tree has eliminated that worry. Maybe that’s the problem.
Artificial trees aren’t messy. They don’t require our attention or daily care. For the most part, we can put them up and forget about them.
Unlike the pumpkins slowly transforming on our front porch, once they’re decorated, artificial Christmas trees don’t require any additional thought. They look the same from the first day they’re decorated until they’re put back in the box.
Maybe that’s why I didn’t want to hear Christmas songs on Nov. 1 — because I’m not convinced our holidays should fit nicely into a box. Maybe they should be a little more real and messy like decaying jack-o-lanterns and falling pine needles.
Before jumping straight from trick-or-treats to giving and getting presents, maybe we need November.
There’s worth in a month whose holidays beckon us to remember the sacrifices of others, the value of spending time with our families, and the need to be thankful for not only the good we were given, but the bad we’ve overcome.
I’m not ready for “All I Want for Christmas,” because, for me, there’s still November.
