September was one of the busiest months for Cub Scout Pack 32 in recent memory. Even before the month began, for 5 weekends in a row, Aug. 31 through Sept. 29, the pack kept busy with activity after activity.
The weather was perfect for a night of stock car racing when a contingent of Cub Scouts and family members went to Winchester Speedway on Aug. 31. The evening at the races began with a guided tour of the pits, where all the Scouts had a chance to sit in one or more of the high-powered race cars.
The highlight of the night for some of the Scouts was when 17-year old Devin Brannon was crowned the new RUSH Crate Late Model track champion and then posed alongside his car with many of the Scouts and the checkered flag.
After building their rockets at the Sept. 4 regular weekly Wednesday meeting, the Scouts made over 75 rocket launches on Sept. 7. If the definition of success is that all the rockets came down, then the Cub Scouts were 100 percent successful.
The fact that some of the rockets failed to deploy their streamers to slow their descent did not deter any of the Scouts, and after occasional rapid in-the-field repairs most rockets were able to be launched several times.
Part of scouting is community service and the Cub Scouts were up to the task, providing several fun games for youth and adults at the annual Hampshire County Coop and Market Duck Race on Sept. 15.
Games included: ring tosses around ducks sitting on posts, “pluck a duck” where those who chose a lucky duck from the circulating water got a candy prize, and a head-to-head squirt-gun-powered duck race.
On Sept. 21, the Cub Scouts were out in force selling popcorn at 2 locations, T&S Market in Springfield and at the Romney Tractor Supply. The community support for the Scouts was obvious as the boys and girls grossed nearly $1,000 in a few hours of popcorn sales.
The pack continues to sell popcorn though the month of October, and if you are interested in supporting scouting, talk to your neighborhood scout or call Cub Scout Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
To wrap up the month of September, 70 Scouts, invited guests and family members of Cub Scout Pack 32 traveled to Camp Potomac in Oldtown, Md., to participate in Cub Fun Day. From the moment the Pack arrived at Camp Potomac it was obvious that Scouting in Romney is very strong as the pack was greeted at registration by volunteer staff members from Romney Scout Troops 76 (boys), 9076 (girls) and Venture Crew 76.
Pack 32’s Cubmaster Kent Wagoner immediately noticed that the opening flag ceremony was conducted by several Pack 32 youth alumni, and throughout the day the pack kept interacting with youth and adult staff members whom they have gotten to know well over the years.
The youth activities included several STEM stations, including one where the Scouts had to bundle up an “egg-stro-naut” in padding to see if they could protect their egg when dropped about 9 feet to the ground; unfortunately, several eggs did not survive.
Some 22 Scouts, leaders and family members stayed after Cub Fun Day ended and camped the night at Camp Potomac.
New to Cub Scout Pack 32, grandmother Audrey White – who actually was a chef and loves to cook – prepared all sorts of additional dinner food such as potato and macaroni salads, and several sweet pies.
No campout would be complete without a campfire and s’mores, which the pack was able to enjoy.
The final event of the campout at Camp Potomac before the pack headed home Sunday morning was a “Scouts own” non-denominational service held in the newly renovated open-air chapel.
Cub Scout Pack 32 is made up of boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grades in any Hampshire County elementary school (except Capon Bridge) or the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind or home-schooled. For families seeking more information on how to join Pack 32, call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Romney First United Methodist Church at 49 N. High Street in Romney. o
