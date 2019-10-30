Milestones
The WVU School of Nursing BSN Program Class of 2022, located on the WVU Potomac State College campus, in Keyser, W.Va., recently participated in their White Coat and Pledge Ceremony.
The purpose of the ceremony is to celebrate students’ entry into the study of nursing and highlight their commitment to professionalism, humanism and compassion in their clinical studies. Additionally, students were given a humanism pin to remind them of the commitment they are making.
This year, the ceremony was made possible by a grant from the Arnold P. Gold Foundation-American Association of Colleges of Nurses.
To learn more about the BSN program, call 304-788-7175, email ashapiro@hsc.wvu.edu, or visit potomacstatecollege.edu.
