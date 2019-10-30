PSC nursing

(Front row left to right) Nursing Chairwoman April Shapiro, Kayla Veach (Petersburg); Katrina Roxas (Falling Waters); Kylie Crites (Moorefield); Sarah Hott (Petersburg); Avery Shanholtz (Keyser); Hannah Dorsey (Ridgeley); Andrea Kimble (Swanton, Md.); Chelsea Ketterman (Burlington); Rachel Raschella, Program Assistant; and DrTara Hulsey, WVU Vice President for Health and Wellness and Dean for the School of Nursing; (middle)  Diana Niland, nursing faculty; Allison Bennett (Riverton); Sarah Mullenax (Petersburg); Brooke Ketterman (Baker); Cheyenne Kisamore (Riverton); Makayla Harman (Petersburg); Felicia Gano (Keyser); Tanner Minney (Keyser); Sarah Billmeyer (Romney); Linda Shroyer, nursing faculty; and Heather Coddington, nursing faculty; and (back) Matthew Hottle, nursing faculty; Veronica Smith (Keyser); Holly Buckel (Frostburg, Md.); Ryan Irvine (Greenbank); Benjamin Ritz (Springfield); John Owens (New Creek); Seth Leedom (Ridgeley); Julie Fertig (Keyser); Bethany Jones (Keyser); and Mary Beth McCloud, nursing faculty.

The WVU School of Nursing BSN Program Class of 2022, located on the WVU Potomac State College campus, in Keyser, W.Va., recently participated in their White Coat and Pledge Ceremony. 

The purpose of the ceremony is to celebrate students’ entry into the study of nursing and highlight their commitment to professionalism, humanism and compassion in their clinical studies. Additionally, students were given a humanism pin to remind them of the commitment they are making.

This year, the ceremony was made possible by a grant from the Arnold P. Gold Foundation-American Association of Colleges of Nurses.

To learn more about the BSN program, call 304-788-7175, email ashapiro@hsc.wvu.edu, or visit potomacstatecollege.edu

