KEYSER — Mark your calendars for West Virginia University Potomac State College’s 2019 Homecoming and Family Weekend, to be held Friday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Sept. 28. A variety of activities and events have been scheduled for Family Weekend, Discover PSC Day and the annual Alumni Awards Banquet.
Visitors to the campus will include a diverse group of past, current and future Catamounts, including alumni, parents, community members, and athletes along with current and perspective students.
On Friday, Sept. 27, the Potomac Valley Alumni Chapter and WVU School of Nursing will host a golf scramble at the Polish Pines Golf Course in Keyser. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. A boxed lunch and dinner are included, with an awards reception to follow. Cost is $50 per person or $160 for a foursome. To reserve your spot, contact Kevin Berry at 304.293.4731 or at kbberry@mail.wvu.edu.
Also on Friday, the 50’s group will hold their annual dinner at the Candlewyck Inn beginning at 6 p.m. This is a great time to catch up with former PSC classmates. The cost is $22.50 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Alumni Relations Coordinator Derek Artimez at PSC-Alumni@mail.wvu.edu or at 304.788.6870.
A free Family Game Night of bowling has been scheduled at Rainbow Lanes in Keyser from 9 to 11 p.m. Come out, compete and get to know other Potomac State families as well as members of the community.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, a free bar-b-que lunch and bluegrass fest will be held on the Quad from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy some of the best bluegrass in the area, including: Andy Agnew, Jr. & The Rebel Union; Ben Townsend; Old Town String; and others. The day will be filled with food, fun, music, and activities, with snacks and lawn games available throughout the day.
The College bookstore will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday for those interested in purchasing PSC or WVU apparel or memorabilia.
Esports Coordinator Joshua Steger invites visitors to tour the brand new esports arena with state-of-the-art gaming stations, watch a scrimmage and play alongside the PSC varsity esports team. The arena is located in the University Place Residence Hall and will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a great opportunity for young gaming enthusiasts to learn how to take their gaming skills to the next level as a collegiate athlete.
Saturday evening offers a variety of events as well. The annual awards banquet will be held in the Davis Conference Center. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $25 per adult and $10 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required.
Alumni being recognized this year include: Charles H. Bishop, Jr. PhD, Class of 1958, with the Alumni Achievement Award; Tara M. Hulsey, PhD, with the Distinguished Service Award; and Kevin R. Clark, BAS, Class of 2009, with the Young Alumni Achievement Award.
The Potomac State women’s and men’s soccer teams take to Stayman Field at 5 and 7 p.m. respectively, so come out and show you support of the Catamounts as they take on the Seahawks of Cecil College (no charge). Bring a blanket or chair for the matches, then stay for the fireworks display.
Highland Arts Unlimited presents the sounds of The Folk Legends at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Church-McKee Arts Center. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
Reservations for the 50’s group and the awards banquet can be made by contacting Alumni Relations Coordinator Derek Artimez at PSC-Alumni@mail.wvu.edu or at 304.788.6870. RSVP’s will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 24.
