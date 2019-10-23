Activities
Wednesday, Oct. 23, Romney: 11 Blood pressure
Wednesday, Oct. 23, Romney: 11:15 Doris Ringler Medicare Part A
Wednesday, Oct. 23, Romney: 1 Diabetic support group
Thursday, Oct. 24, Romney: 11 Games with Donna Davis
Friday, Oct. 25, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Monday, Oct. 28, Romney: 11-2 Game day
Tuesday, Oct. 29, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Thursday, Oct. 31, Romney: Halloween special
Thursday, Oct. 31, Springfield: Halloween special
Friday, Nov. 1, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Chicken fillet on a bun, baked fries, California blend, pears, lemon pie
Thursday, Oct. 24 — Steak, baked potato, corn, roll, tropical fruit
Monday, Oct. 28 — Chef salad, roll, peaches, cookie
Wednesday, Oct. 30 — BBQ chicken, potato salad, green beans, cucumbers, tropical fruit
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Halloween special
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 24 — Pork BBQ/bun, potato tots, coleslaw, watermelon
Friday, Oct. 25 — Oven-fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, wheat roll, brownie
Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Flounder, carrot-raisin salad, wheat roll, cantaloupe
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Halloween special
Friday, Nov. 1 — Barbecue riblets, scalloped potatoes, corn, roll, fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Oct. 25 — Hobo beans, salad, cornbread, blueberries, cake
Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, pears
Friday, Nov. 1 — Chili, salad, cornbread, fruit, brownies
Coupons for the senior farmer’s market nutrition program have all been distributed. The program will return in 2020.
The 2019 bus trips are all done. Watch for the 2020 schedule coming soon.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
