The ribs were donated by the McGuinn family and Calvin Riggleman cooked them to perfection. Roasted potatoes and crisp coleslaw rounded out the veggies and were prepared by the local church ladies.
The dessert table was covered with a wide variety of goodies. I enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends as well as new acquaintances.
I believe my presentation on Capon Chapel Church at Romney on the Menu was well received. I hope it did justice to this wonderful remnant of the past. It is a special place that holds the secrets of generations of worshipers.
It is time to bring in your hummingbird feeders and bid our little friends goodbye until the flowers bloom again. It is also time to replenish our woodpiles and clean out chimneys, and to get our flu shots. Brisk October mornings are just around the corner, and I love that time of year.
Founders Day in Capon Bridge was a hot event. Our United Methodist Charge had a booth and so did Matthew’s Gift and Capon Chapel. Cold bottled water and homemade cookies were enjoyed by folks passing by and stopping to chat.
Linda Riggleman was recognized as the “Hometown Hero” for her efforts in the church and community. Thank you, Linda.
Our Internet has been out over a month and no repairs are in sight yet. Technology is great when it functions properly; unfortunately, that is a rarity with Frontier. Good service seems to be a thing of the past.
I want to share a recipe for making cookies from a cake mix with you. It is great when you need something quick and easy. Combine any flavor cake mix with 2 eggs and 1/2 cup vegetable oil. Mix well and you may add chocolate bits, nuts, raisins, etc., if you like.
Drop by teaspoonfuls on cookie sheet covered with parchment paper; bake in a 350-degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Do not overbake because they will burn quickly. I like to use a German chocolate mix and add 2 teaspoons mint flavoring and chopped Andes mints. Bake and enjoy. o
