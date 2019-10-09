Come look at the showing of the cars and tractors and enjoy the musical entertainment with Bear Hill Bluegrass. You’ll find crafters, artisans and yard sales, a bouncy house for the children and other activities taking place throughout the day.
Of course, lots of food for sale will include the famous South Kirby pulled pork sandwiches, iron-kettle chili and homemade beef-vegetable soup and more.
The traditional old-fashioned apple butter making at Hott’s Chapel Methodist Church took place Saturday with a large number of folks participating in the all- day cooking of the large amount of delicious apple butter from the previous day of peeling bushels of Hampshire County grown apples.
Eileen Hott was the director of the apple butter making for many years and now unable to be with them, but enjoyed friends coming by to give her greetings during the day, as it was her 89th birthday.
Mae Saville of Mount Olive Road also recently celebrated her 90th birthday and is now in a nursing home. Sending special wishes and thoughts to both of these ladies and others having that special day in October to celebrate their birth.
Ruth Loar enjoyed a visit recently from her brother, Donald Jefferys of Kingwood. Other special company was Kyle and Nikki Campbell and their little baby boy, Keaton being her great grandson, and also Debbie Lupton, Romano Dobbs and Connie Pyles.
Mr. and Mrs. Tim Haines and children, Max, Una, and Christan of Maryland spent last weekend here with Sue Haines, along with other family members.
The mysterious disappearance of Ernie and my donkey and pony from their field on Sept. 27and returning a week later has been the biggest happening in Horn Camp.
We greatly appreciate the concern of our neighbors and friends and their help in the recovery of our animals.
We were so happy to have our granddaughter, Amanda Twigg, spend a few days with us and also appreciate having Samantha Mann from Shady Springs along with Eric Hott, Chuck and Teresa Ramsay, Buster and Brenda Snider, Brad and Laurie Racey and Cindy Twigg and Lynn Moore with us. o
