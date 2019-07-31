August opens with a Romney dawn beginning at 5:08 a.m. (birds start chirping soon after), sunrise at 6:14 a.m., mid day at 1:21 p.m. (when sun highest), sunset at 8:28 p.m., and dusk ends at 9:35 p.m. Sunlight that day lasts 14 hours and 14 minutes.
The sun is in Cancer in early August. As August ends, dawn begins at 5:41 p.m., sunrise is at 6:42 a.m., mid day at 1:16 p.m., sunset at 7:49 p.m. and dusk ends at 8:50 p.m. Sunlight that day lasts 13 hours and 7 minutes. In late August, the sun is in Leo.
On the last day of July, the moon shifted from the morning a.m. skies to the evening sky. So in the first few days of August, you may be able to see a very slender crescent moon low in the western dusk. If it’s clear, you may see the moon’s unlit portion dimly lit up by the nearly ‘full Earth’ facing the moon at that time. With binoculars, you may see the dark grey patches there.
If you were on the moon, the ‘Earthlight’ would be bright enough to read the headlines of a newspaper. In the following evenings, the moon will move towards the left and broaden in its lighted width. On August 9, the moon will appear near the bright planet Jupiter. On August 11, the moon will appear even closer to the planet Saturn. Both planets will appear as steadily shining points of light. On the evening of August 15, the moon will be full, opposite the sun and rising about sunset.
Summer full moons appear in the same part of the zodiac as the winter so these full moons have a low track across the southern night sky. In the following evenings the moon will be rising later and later until it has left the evening sky. The moon will continue to shrink in lighted width; on August 23, the moon will appear half full in the southern dawn, resembling a reversed letter ‘D’. At the end of August, the moon will appear as a slender crescent that vanishes in the eastern dawn. Unfortunately, all the other bright planets are at too low an angle to the sun to be seen.
The evening of August 12 and the following morning a.m. our hours are best for watching the Perseid meteor shower. A meteor shower occurs when the Earth plows through a comet’s orbit, laden with grit. For a comet is a dirty snowball, a mile or so across, embedded with pea sized pieces of grit.
As a comet nears the sun, it’s icy crust sublimes (turns to steam) and the grit is left behind along the comet’s orbit. So when the Earth travels through a comet’s orbit, it gets pelted with comet’s grit. The Earth travels along the sun at 18.5 miles per second with the grit at a comparable but different speed so the grit enters the Earth’s atmosphere at thousands of miles an hour.
Air friction heats the grit to thousands of degrees, causing it to die a fiery death in a second or two, which we see as a meteor or ‘shooting star’. These meteors can be traced back to the star group Perseus in the northern sky. This is why the shower is called the Perseids, which means children of Perseus. Perseus was a hero in Greek mythology who slayed the gorgon Medusa, whose stare could turn men to stone! Perseus is in the northern sky but its meteors can be seen in all directions.
This meteor shower may have a meteor on the average of 1 a minute. The best way to see as many meteors as possible is to spread a blanket on soft ground and lie back down. In this way, you can see meteors in all directions by easily turning your head. The meteors in the morning a.m. hours are brighter as they are striking the Earth head on; the evening meteors have to ‘catch up’ and hit the atmosphere at a lower speed.
Bring a radio and keep it on so you don’t fall asleep and miss some meteors.
In previous columns, I have mentioned that I have a portable digital planetarium which I desire to take to elementary schools, both public and religious for no cost. I set up an inflatable dome about 20 feet in diameter and 12 feet high.
This dome can hold up to 30 people (students and adults). I provide individual foam pads for seating. This dome has an upright door for entry and is kept up with a powerful fan, which supplies a continual flow of fresh air. I did Starlab portable planetarium shows for 30 years in Maryland and want to bring a better facility to the schools of Hampshire and Mineral County in West Virginia.
My programs last from 20-40 minutes and interactive where the students are encouraged to ask questions, which I can answer. I provide an easy to use star map which the students can take home to spot the stars and planets from outside their homes. I also can show short full dome movies on space, which cover the planets and stars, our galaxy and even the possibility of alien life.
I will be doing these portable planetarium shows all through the fall, skip the nasty winter months and then resume in the spring months. For more information and to reserve showings, contact me through email at rdoyle@frostburg.edu. I will respond.
