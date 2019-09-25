Lots of end-of-summer family reunions and gatherings taking place in the community with a weekend of family and fun hosted by Wanda and Steve Hott at the homeplace of the late Lester and Ethel (Hott) Funk on Clay Lick Ridge. Sunday, Sept. 22.
At Grassy Lick Community Center a large number of descendants of Harold and Gertie (Hott) Pyles met for their reunion, but missed one sibling unable to be with them. Mrs. Alma DeHaven of Gainesboro, Va., is a patient in Winchester hospital and sending prayers to her.
Another local family met at the Community Center on Sept. 15. with 76 in attendance and this was descendants of the late Roy and Beulah (Saville) Haines. This family was known as having the general store on the corner of Grassy Lick and Ben Saville Road, which is straight across from the Community Center.
Don't forget to come out to the Grassy Lick Community Center on Oct.12 for the annual Autumn Harvest Festival beginning at 11 a.m. with local musical entertainment, arts and craft vendors, bake sale, lots of activities for everyone – enjoy the car and tractor show and lots of good food – featuring the South Kirby pulled pork sandwiches, chili cooked over an open fire and homemade vegetable-beef soup and much more.
Marion and Margaret Rog from Morgantown were home with Wayne and Una Lupton last weekend.
Mrs. Corrina Reynolds will be celebrating her birthday this week – sending special wishes to her and also Mrs. Frances (Pyles) Haines and Dwight Racey.
Happy 16th birthday to R.J. Hulver.
Sending belated wedding anniversary wishes out to Jim and Cheryl Pyles on their 50th and to Ronnie and Connie Miller of Baker and to Randy and Rachel Wilson.
We have enjoyed so much the visitors at Horn Camp School the past few weeks that have been from Larkspur, Colo., Pittsburgh, Pa., Hubbard, Ohio, Cincinnati, Ohio, New York, Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Plus, a real treat to have Arlis Bane and wife Betty of Fort Ashby, and children, John Bane, and Dale Geiger from Sanford, N.C., and Bonnie Mullen of Clearbrook, Va.
The 94-year- old Mr. Bane was a former resident of Pot Lick Cove in the late 1920s to 1940s and loved spending time sharing with us his days in Horn Camp School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.