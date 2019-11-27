The Lord wants to hear us worship him every day. The Lord wants to hear us praise him every day, and yes, the Lord definitely wants us to thank him each day for the multitude of blessings that he has bestowed on each of us. This should be our number one goal when we wake up each day: worship, praise and thank the Lord for everything.
But what about the times when you don’t feel blessed? What about the person who is watching a family member battle cancer or is battling it himself or herself? What about when you (or your spouse) have lost your job and you are unsure of where your next mortgage payment will come from? Why should I praise the Lord when I don’t feel blessed?
As I write this devotional, and these questions plague my mind, I turned to the Bible for answers. 1 Chronicles 16:34 says, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” As I read and reread that passage, do you know what I find that verse doesn’t say? It doesn’t say, “Give thanks to the Lord because everything in your life is perfect.” It doesn’t say, “Give thanks to the Lord because everything in your life is going perfectly.” It says to “give thanks to the Lord because he is good.” That’s it. That’s why we honor, praise, adore and love our God. We praise him; we give him our “thanksgiving” because He deserves it.
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of year, but we as God’s creation should make thanksgiving a way of life. Every morning we must decide, “God will be God in my life today, no matter what I am going through.” “I will praise and give thanksgiving to God today, for one reason, because he is worthy to praised.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.