In fact, for our Savages it is the Boring ’20s.
They miss their friends.
When the announcement came that schools would stay closed for the remainder of the school year, both of our daughters shut themselves in their rooms.
Our son even admitted he was disappointed not to return to school. He wouldn’t miss the academic portions, but he would miss seeing his buddies every day. I guess talking to them over a headset while stealing cars or fighting in various wars, isn’t the same as in-person interaction, after all.
Our youngest daughter has taken to expressing her boredom in any school writing assignment she can. She’s written essays and poems about how much she misses her friends and how dull being “safer at home” is. My favorite stanza was, “I’m so bored. I plugged my game in with a cord.”
Thank goodness for technology or she’d really go stir crazy.
Luckily, our 10-year-old has been able to FaceTime her best friend for virtual playdates. They spend hours playing together from the safety of their own homes. Although that’s helped, our daughter rightfully points out it’s not the same as in person adventures together.
Recently, I added a Kids Messenger app to her iPod, giving her another mode to communicate with her friends. At first, she happily messaged me from another room in our home and even from across the dining room table.
My phone continually alerted me that I’d received another GIF or picture. Before heading into a virtual work meeting, I had to say, “I can’t answer messages for at least the next hour. Please come to me in person if you need something.”
That opened the gateway for her to begin exchanging messages with her friends. The first day, they sent over 300 messages to each other. We then had a talk about time management.
It’s something we’ve had to remind our oldest daughter of as well. She’s possibly the most bored Savage.
Unlike her younger siblings, she’s much more accustomed to structured days. Typically, her time is scheduled with school, sports and club responsibilities. I can’t recall when she’s had this much down time.
It’s further compounded with the fact that she’s not been able to freely get together with her friends. You know it’s bad when the highlight of her day is a daily drive to get our mail.
Last week, when the stay-at-home orders eased, we relented and permitted her to go past the mailbox. Our teenager was thrilled to spend the afternoon with a couple of her friends.
Even though she took her face mask and hand sanitizer, I was nervous she’d ignore precautions. However, I reminded myself that soon she’d be an adult living away from us. If we don’t loosen our grip, how will she gain her own on how to handle this new normal?
In the end she enjoyed an afternoon of laughter with a few close friends. I wouldn’t say it was exuberant and freewheeling. Yet, I think, for all of us, it was the first of many lessons to come in finding the balance between the roaring and the boring ’20s.
