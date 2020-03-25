This is my 4th attempt at trying to write this column. I think mainly because I’m trying too hard to make it sound just right.
I think I need to write it the way I feel rather than write it the way I think. Trying to put a flowery spin on something that has its flaws doesn’t paint a true picture and it’s important to me that folks understand where I am coming from with this column.
My wife and I have recently been introduced to the beautiful world of foster care.
Our daughter and son-in-law became foster parents in the latter part of 2019 and that therefore gave us the chance to act as foster grandparents.
I say it gave us a chance because becoming a foster parent is much more than taking in a child in and receiving a stipend on a monthly basis. It’s literally opening one’s home and one’s heart to children who need and deserve love and attention just like everyone else.
I’ve heard the horror stories of foster care and how sadistic couples have kept foster kids in cages and abused them mentally, emotionally, physically and sexually.
But there are far too many families who are selflessly and successfully pouring themselves into the lives of children, giving them a chance to learn what a healthy love and support system can be like.
I’m not writing this to sing the praises of our children and how they are the perfect foster parents. I’m proud of them for going the route of foster care, but I have seen in a short period of time that every situation and every child is different than the one before or the one after.
Their first child has been a poster child for the foster-care system, but they aren’t disillusioned to the fact that every child will be as easygoing as the first one.
I could talk about the getting adjusted and trying to get the child to adjust, the doctor’s visits, the court dates, the schedule changes and the list goes on and on.
My wife and I have had the luxury of getting to make the occasional weekend visits and spend time with them as a family and admittedly we enjoy the opportunity to invest even our little bit into the life of a foster child.
But I’m afraid the hardest part of foster care is yet to come. The child is slated to return to one of the birth parents at some point and that I am sure will not be an easy experience.
My hat is off to every foster parent who has committed to be a part of the system, knowing full well that at some point they will most likely have to hand the child back over to some caseworker and watch him or her ultimately be given back to the birth parent or parents.
My wife and I have already felt an attachment to the little one to the point that we are in a sense already beginning to experience a period of grieving. I can’t imagine how our daughter and son-in-law will feel when the time comes.
I never gave thought to how foster care families have to deal with opening their hearts and investing so much into these children and then have to give them up.
Many foster parents who take a child in, watch him or her take their 1st step, get their 1st tooth, hear them say their 1st word.
There is the quandary of not knowing how long the child will be in the home, the question of what does a foster child refer to a foster parent as, i.e., Mom, Dad, Mr., Mrs., Ma’am or what?
How do foster parents guard their hearts so that they don’t feel their heart break every time a child is returned to his or her birth parents?
How do they not worry themselves sick after giving them up over whether or not the child is being properly cared for, is he or she getting enough rest or getting enough to eat?
This experience has put foster parents at the top of my prayer list because of the sacrifices they make, the love they give and the ongoing concerns they are faced with.
It’s sad the stories that get out about the foster care program has to seemingly be so negative when there are so many positive stories to be told.
So to every foster parent and family who is legitimately opening their hearts and their homes to children who need a place to feel loved, you are my heroes.
Thank you for showing foster children what real love looks and feels like.
Thank you for showing them what security feels like.
Thank you for offering them structure and giving them a reason to smile.
Thank you for giving them a chance to be a kid so that they don’t have to start too early in life spending their time worrying about things that only adults should have to worry about.
Thank you for letting them feel protected so that they don’t have to be afraid of the boogie man that too often lurks around stealing the innocence of children.
And to the foster care program, thank you for trying your best to place children in proper homes where they will hopefully receive the proper care.
