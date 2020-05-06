100 Years Ago — May 5, 1920
A splendid double bill will be presented at the Opera House on Saturday night consisting of a vaudeville company, “The Harmony Co-eds,” that will be featured in connection with a Mabel Normand special offering. “The Harmony Co-eds” is a company of 4 young ladies, each a talented artist presenting high-class vaudeville and lyceum entertainment that will consist of character impersonation, readings, vocal and instrumental solos and a general program of great variety that will entertain from the first rise of the curtain, which, to say nothing of the unique Mabel Normand picture, will ensure you of a pleasant and enjoyable evening. This will positively be one of the best programs that we will have to offer this spring.
The Hampshire County Sunday School Association held the first of a series of conventions at Mr. Zion in Sherman District, May 2. This was the best district convention ever held in this county. Dr. Hill presided. The collection for county and state funds amounted to $43. Plans are being made to send at least 30 delegates to the state convention which meets at Martinsburg.
50 Years Ago — May 6, 1970
An oven was revealed recently during the razing of Stickley’s Confectionery on Main Street. Originally this building had housed Romney’s first bakery. Approximately 50 years ago, William Emerick operated the bakery in which this oven was used.
Baker Emerick began his business in his home in east Romney, near what is now the Coca-Cola plant. Emerick mixed and baked the bread and his wife delivered the goods through Romney in a one-horse wagon. After moving the operation into the building on Main Street, the deliveries ceased, but Emerick continued to operate his bakery which featured assorted pastry items priced between 5 and 10 cents.
As a service to the local restaurants, Emerick roasted their meat free of charge because they purchased their bread from his shop. Loaves of bread were round and measured about 12 inches in diameter, and had to be sliced by the buyer. Some local citizens remember Emerick hand-mixing his dough in a wooden vat with a large paddle.
The oven, which remains exceptionally intact, rested on an iron frame with an iron furnace. Firebrick packed by sand, surrounded by a tin sheet, composed the baking area. The sand was placed around the firebrick to concentrate the heat so that the temperature would rise high enough to bake the bread.
40 Years Ago — May 7, 1980
Construction has begun on the new supermarket located on the North side of Route 50 just East of Romney. The facility will contain 15,000 square feet of floor space and has a target date for opening for business in Aug. or Sept. of this year. To be known as Dugan’s Food Market, the supermarket will stock a full line of all the items one would expect to find in a modern, up-to-date store of its kind.
The Hampshire County Beekeepers Association will hold its second meeting on May 12, at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta. Slides on swarm prevention will be shown. All interested people are welcome to attend.
The Potomac Council, Boy Scouts of America is planning to operate 3 Cub Scout Day Camps this summer. Two of the camps will be held in the Nemacolin Trail District and 1 in Tri-Valley District at Hampshire Park near Romney.
30 Years Ago — May 9, 1990
The Davis History House, an old log house still standing on its original site, will open May 25th. From then until Oct., volunteers will serve as guides each Fri. and Sat. William Davis, a blacksmith, bought the property in 1849. His granddaughters, Mary and Kate Davis, gave part of the lot for the Hampshire County Public Library and, at their death, the house and remaining lot. The Davis family was a “divided” family during the War Between the States and the house contains Civil War memorabilia, pictures and furniture of an earlier age. A children’s room will be open this summer.
An afternoon tea in the British tradition is being hosted by Nancy and Mary Susan Williams in the Williams’ family home known as “Sycamore Dale.” This tea is offered to persons making donations to the Hampshire High School Odyssey of the Mind team.
Several local runners were in the field of 717 that competed in the Apple Blossom 10-K held in Winchester last Saturday. Steve Davis of Romney finished 29th overall and first in his age division. Davis’ time was 37:03. Other local runners included Tim Haines, Mark Shaffer, Bill Lipps, Paul Kinder, Richard Wiltse, Phil Strunk, Tim Stewart, Larry Barbour, Nancy Davis, Greg Syner and Margie Kinder.
20 Years Ago — May 10, 2000
The National Association of Agricultural Educators has awarded this year’s top state honor to three Hampshire High School instructors. Vocational agriculture instructors William Chaney, Paul Roomsburg and Ron Watson were named W. Va.’s top educators in the field of agriculture. The word was delivered to the teachers on Monday, May 8 and the award will be presented at Cedar Lakes near Ripley, W. Va. in July.
Hampshire Center recently honored their volunteers for the valuable contributions they share with the residents of the facility. Approximately 225 volunteers attended a dinner hosted by the facility at Romney Fire Hall.
Eastern-style riders converged with western style riders in the first local horse show of the summer, held Sunday at Crystal Valley Ranch. Horse owners and enthusiasts from W. Va., Pa., Md. and Va. gathered at the ranch located off Route 28 North of Romney.
10 Years Ago — May 4, 2010
Last October local high school senior Jonathan Allen was named as a semifinalist in the 2010 National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSP). This week, Allen was one who actually won the scholarship. Allen was one of 2,500 distinguished students nationwide who won the National Merit Scholarship, each one the recipient of $2,500 to go toward furthering his or her education. The Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2010 NMSP, according to Eileen Artemakis of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Kissing a frog may turn the creature into a handsome prince, but kissing a pig turns into money for the local Animal Veterinarian Science Program (AVSP) at Hampshire High School. The AVSP, under the direction of instructor Isaac Lewis, is holding a summer-long fundraiser. “Any business or organization can put out a jar or container, pick their boss, director, pastor or any other person of choice,” said Lewis. “When the container gets a minimum of $100 in it in donations, we’ll bring a baby pig to their location.”
The North River Mills “Homecoming” will be held Saturday, May 8, from 10-2. The church and some houses are open to the public, plus there will be a historical hayride “around town.” Come play or listen to old-time music on the porch. Charlie Burton, a flatfoot dancer, should be present along with other cloggers or you can just stroll through the village.
