October opens with Romney’s dawn starting at 6:15 a.m., sunrise at 7:10 a.m., midday at 1:05 (sun highest), sunset at 6:59 p.m. and dusk ending at 7:57 p.m. (Onset of dawn begins when sun is 12 degrees below the horizon while dusk ends when sun is 12 degrees below the horizon.) Daylight on Oct. 1 lasts 11 hrs. and 49 min. The sun is in Virgo for most of October. As October ends, dawn begins at 6:42 a.m., sunrise is 7:41, mid day is 12:59 a.m., sunrise is 6:16 p.m. and dusk ends 7:16 p.m. Daylight that day lasts 10 hrs. and 34 min. So during October, we lose an hour and 15 min. of daily sunlight. Times of sunrise, sunset and amount of sunlight depend on trees, houses and whether you live in a hollow or on high ground.
On Oct. 3, the bright planet Jupiter appears below the crescent moon in the western dusk. On the evening of Oct. 5, the planet Saturn appears above the half full moon.
Along the left straight edge of the moon, the sun there is rising, lighting up the raised rims of the craters. The middle and southern regions of the moon are where the craters are most numerous and provide great views through modest telescopes. The large grey plains were filled with lava that covered many craters.
On Oct. 13th, the moon is full, rising about sunset and hanging in the sky all through the night. This is the Hunters’ Moon that provides extra early moonlight for the following several nights. Colonial farmers would take their guns to hunt game animals crossing the freshly harvested fields.
On Oct. 17 late in the evening, the moon will appear close to the bright star Aldebaran (the Bull’s Eye). By Oct. 21, the morning moon will appear half full in the southern dawn. This is another fine time to view the moon’s craters with a telescope.
On Oct. 28, the moon will swing from the morning side to the evening side of the sun (New Moon). On Oct. 29 very low in the western dusk, you may see a slender crescent moon above the planet Mercury.
On Oct. 31, there are 2 groups in view; the moon and Jupiter higher up and Venus and Mercury close to the horizon soon after sunset.
In mid-evening, some of the early fall star groups are appearing in the east. Low in the northeast, the bright star group Perseus has three curving trails of stars which join at the top.
Perseus is the star group from which a well-known October meteor shower streaks. Below Perseus is the bright golden star Capella, marking the eye of a chariot driver.
To the right of Capella is the Seven Sisters star cluster, which resembles a tiny dipper, made up of 6 visible stars. If you view the Seven Sisters with binoculars, you will many more “sisters.” This star community is made up of several hundred stars and is at a distance of 400 light years.
In addition to my free planetary planetarium visits to area schools, I have developed a number of Space STEM activities on satellites, the planets. Interplanetary travel, your weight on other planets, how many pounds would you weigh on another planet, how many days a planet has during its year, etc.
These STEM activities are 1 page each and can be sent as an attachment to an email. They require paper, pencil and a basic calculator that can divide, multiply and take square roots. If you send me an email to rdoyle@frostburg.edu, I will send you a list of brief descriptions of these activities. Then in a return email, you can specify which STEM activities you want, which I will send to you. There is no charge.
An easy-to-use monthly evening sky chart can be found at Telescope.com, the website of the Orion telescope company. Look for the community area and there you will find a section on monthly evening sky charts, one in color and the other in black/white. Print out the black/white sky chart which shows the star groups and planets. There is no charge. o
