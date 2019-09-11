The yard sale held at the Timber Ridge Christian Church last weekend, despite the smaller turnout of shoppers than usual, was a success.
All of the homemade vegetable soup (85 quarts) was sold, as were all of the country ham sandwiches. There was a large amount of donated merchandise that was not sold, but it will all be donated to a worthy cause.
The fellowship with church members and the community during the week in itself made the event a success.
I am really glad to see autumn is approaching. My yard, garden and flower beds have suffered this summer. My recent cancer surgery seriously affected how much I was able to do. I am thankful for all those who helped with mowing, transportation and aid during my recovery.
I don’t have much news about community activity this week, just remember the community dinner at the old Capon Bridge School on Sept. 19, the annual Fall Bash at the Capon Springs Fire Dept. on Sept. 21.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club is preparing for a barbecued chicken dinner and silent auction on Oct. 19 that is a fundraising event to fund the Club’s scholarship fund.
Happy birthday wishes to Stuart Davis, Sept. 11; Freddie Spaid, Ed Kline, Hilda Ewing, and Dwain Fries, Sept. 24 and John Seldon, Sept. 25.
Congratulations to John and Rosie Reid who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.