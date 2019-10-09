Birthday wishes to James Robert Haslacker and Stephanie Householder, Oct. 10; Samantha Pownell, Oct. 13; Alice Roksandich and Olivia Bohrer, Oct. 16; Terry Alkire Sr. and Shannon Largent, Oct. 17; Kelsey Smith, Oct. 18; granddaughter Jessica Owens, Mike Hall and Joshua Miller, Oct. 20; Robbie Wolford, Oct. 21; Jadelyn Stotler, Oct. 22; daughter-in-law Vickie Malcolm, Sandy Moreland and Steve Rannells, Oct. 23;
Anniversary wishes to Bob and Conchitita Haines, Oct. 22.
Slanesville Elementary School Happenings: No school on Oct. 14. Pumpkin race is Oct. 16 for selected 4th- and 5th-graders from the county, starting at 10 a.m. at Hampshire High School football field. The public may go to watch. Schools are involved with sports now.
On Oct. 25 Slanesville will hold their fall fun night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school, sponsored by PTO. Don’t forget Oct. 10 for Watch DOGS night - Clayton Thorne is the leader; for more details, call the school.
Capon Chapel women’s ministry is Monday, Oct. 14, meeting at Mary Pownell’s Sunshine and Sprinkle Shop, time is 6:30 p.m. Theme for this month is pumpkin desert. The group will be making pillows. West Marva District fall rally is scheduled at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren for Wednesday, Oct. 16, starting at 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Fowler from Cocoa Beach, Fla., is visiting mom Lorraine and sister Barb Moreland. Remember him in your prayers and also mom Lorraine from a fall; no broken bones, but lots of bruises.
Scottie and Mischell Bohrer sure appreciate all the friends that came out for his fundraiser last weekend. He is doing better, but still needs your prayers. He has been fighting that big C since March and is going to win.
Willis Bohrer will be having surgery on Oct. 25 on his shoulder. Bo McKenery will be having surgery on both his hands Oct. 17. Please keep them in your prayers.
Wardensville Fall Harvest is this weekend, Oct. 12-13. I heard there was a nice turnout at Burlington this past weekend; several from the area went.
Remember others in your prayers Kenny Wolford, Connie Didawick, Russell Arnold, Drew Montgomery, Terri Santymire and Wes Hiett.
Any news call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
