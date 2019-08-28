Country life seems very busy at this time as farmers are still harvesting hay and corn, etc. for the winter while gardens have really produced well so picking, canning and freezing has folks in full-time mode.
Needing to purchase any fresh produce? Check with E. H. Chocolates and More, located here in Horn Camp.
School is back in session, so teachers and students are back into a new routine — college students are back on campus and sports fans are ready for football.
Been lots of family reunions taking place, using the Grassy Lick Community Center in the past few weeks as well as the Kirby Assembly of God Church having their Sunday School Picnic on Sunday.
We had a beautiful “rain-free” evening in Horn Camp for the annual community picnic on Aug. 10. With approximately 120 attending and learning a bit of Horn Camp history as well as some local dialect. Had 3 former students with us from the 1-room school here; they attended in the 1940s era. They were Zanna Saville Mathias, Elmo Poland and Wayne Lupton. Special thanks to all that helped prepare and attend this event.
Little Whitney Montgomery celebrated her 4th birthday with a party at the home of grandparents Lisa and Donnie Liller in Purgitsville on Aug. 10, with other family members attending. Happy belated birthday to her. Whitney is the daughter of Brandon and Lynzie Montgomery of Horn Camp.
Chris and Hannah Weaver and Elizabeth have moved recently to Augusta, having lived on the home place of great-grandparents Perry and Elizabeth Riggleman for the past few years.
Greg and Lisa Rinker along with Bobby and Kathy Rinker recently enjoyed vacationing in Branson, Mo.
Alan and Judy Cox and Mark and Julie Landis, Molly, Grant and Wesley vacationed in Tennessee recently. Special happy anniversary wishes to Alan and Judy as they celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 9.
Elmo and Mary Poland of Laurel, Md., called on Rodger and Cindy Twigg and Betty Racey on Saturday.
Some new additions in families of the community recently: Congratulations to Rob and Corrina Reynolds on the adoption of a beautiful little boy named Joseph Corban Abery Reynolds. He was welcomed into the family also by his sister; Carli Bowman and grandparents Rod and Cinda Bowman and great-grandparents Wayne and Una Lupton.
Also congratulations to Robert and Linda Barnes on the birth of a new granddaughter, born to Rebecca and Travis Combs last week, and Frances Haines became a great-grandmother when a new baby boy was born to Allison Trimble and proud grandmother Shirley Trimble.
A baby boy was born to Nikki and Kyle Campbell, being another great grandchild for Wayne and Una Lupton – and also for Mrs. Ruth Loar. Congratulations to all these families.
