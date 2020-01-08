The soft glow of luminaries surrounded Capon Chapel Church on Christmas Eve as church members, folks from the neighboring churches, nearby community and visitors to the area gathered to celebrate the long ago birth of our Savior. Pastor McGuinn made that wonderful event come alive for us as she told of that miraculous birth. Oil lamps glowed in the windows as we listened to that heavenly story. An offering totaling more than $500 was given to Mathew's Gift, which is a local charity here in Hampshire County providing breakfast for hungry folks. What a wonderful response to a need! I was overwhelmed by the generosity demonstrated in such a positive way.
Capon Chapel also hosted the Fifth Sunday charge-wide service at the end of 2019. The offering went to the Living Hope High School in Africa, and again the offering was very generous. Lots of folks from our sister churches attended and the Capon Bridge choir performed special music for the service.
I enjoyed Christmas Day with my family. We gathered at the home of Joyce Oates and devoured our traditional meal of oysters and country ham with all the trimmings. Santa was generous this year and gift cards abounded. Those attending were Roger and Melanie Oates, Don Clise and Carol Fultz, Gerald and Brenda Hiett, Rachael Hiett and Robert Frazier, Joyce Oates, Rick Ark, Bobby and Julie Greene and daughter Amanda. Somehow in all the seasonal rush we missed playing our usual game of Canasta. We will have to do that in 2020. Sounds like a science fiction story doesn't it?
We are requesting your prayers for a dear person, Kim Hott, who became ill and was diagnosed with a bleeding brain aneurysm during the holiday season. She is in hospital in a guarded condition. Please pour out your heartfelt prayers for her return to health.
We will be starting a new Bible study in January about 6 women of the New Testament and titled “Do What You Have the Power to Do.” How did women of that long ago time influence their world and the people in it?
I want to find out.
Our Crochet and Knitting group was able to create 70 hats and scarves for the local Toys for Tots program supported by the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club. We have set a new goal in the coming year. Anyone wishing to help with project will be welcomed. Call 304-856-2623 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.