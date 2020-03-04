CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Division of Motor Vehicles last week launched a new webpage dedicated to helping residents know exactly what they need to bring to a regional DMV office to obtain a driver’s license or identification card compliant with federal REAL ID regulations.
The page, go.wv.gov/realid, features an interactive checklist, as well as Frequently Asked Questions and a countdown to the Oct. 1 deadline.
A little more than 40 percent of West Virginians have a REAL ID, also known as the “For Federal” or “Gold Star” driver’s license or ID card, Commissioner Everett Frazier said Thursday.
“If you plan to fly after Oct. 1 of this year, please check your license and see if it is REAL ID compliant,” Frazier said. “If not, we can assist you with obtaining a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card.”
The checklist on the site walks citizens through the different types of documents that are needed and acceptable to bring as proof to a DMV regional office:
• Proof of identity
• Proof of Social Security number
• 2 Proofs of West Virginia residency
• Proof of name change (if needed)
At the end of the checklist, citizens are able to print their individualized document and bring it with their proofs of identity, Social Security number and residency to the DMV. Customers then present the documents, which are scanned securely.
An additional $10 fee is collected from the customer to cover the cost of production and mailing. A temporary credential is issued for the customer to carry with them while the hard copy license or ID is manufactured at a secure facility and then mailed to them within 10 to 14 business days.
For questions regarding the upcoming REAL ID changes, visit DMV’s dedicated REAL ID web page, go.wv.gov/realid. You may also find more information from the US Department of Homeland Security at www.dhs.gov/real-id.
For more information, call the DMV at 1-800-642-9066.
