This year is not so desperate, but it’s something important and I am again asking for help. Almost 20 years ago, we found this area to be somewhere we wanted to build our home and retire and it was a great choice. We have made friends with many folks and writing this column has resulted in even more friends.
As we have gotten older, our love of gardening never waned, but our bodies have made some decisions regarding what can and can’t be done out there and we know this slowing down is not something that’s limited to us.
I have always advised asking for help when the garden or yard became too much to handle and to cut back on planting when possible. Even though folks ask me where to turn for help with yard work, I normally never give any recommendations, but this fall I gave one and it had unpleasant results.
Lesson learned.
Things are not always what they seem, but that needs to change because there are folks out there who need assistance.
This winter I am going to make a concerted effort to find folks and organizations that are willing to give a helping hand to those who need it.
There is no guarantee of success, but hopefully there are ways we can work together. So, the call is out there and if you can answer it next spring or even this fall, please let me know.
Even if you know little about gardening, a strong back would be welcome. I have a few ideas as to where I can turn, but any suggestions would be appreciated. Free help is always good, but what I have in mind is paid labor.
Even sharing a community garden could be a valuable resource.
Fall and early spring are the best times for transplanting and these lower temps we’re experiencing (albeit here and there) are the time to do it.
Planting on cooler days is perfect because it allows the roots to become acclimated to the soil and maybe even grow a few new ones before the ground freezes. Your plants are meant to grow in one place and putting down roots to anchor it in place is vital to a plant’s growth.
I have had 2 readers who experienced problems with transplanting this fall and both had to do with planting on hot sunny days. Although very hot weather is always tricky for planting, it’s not impossible, but adapting to a new space is much more difficult in the heat.
Many times newly moved plants are more vulnerable and succumb to problems they normally never would, so be on the lookout for pests and diseases.
Trimming transplants as much as you can (without killing the plant, of course) can limit stress. And although watering is very important, overwatering to compensate for the heat is not good, nor is adding a lot of general fertilizer.
The exception to this would be a root booster fertilizer, one containing high amounts of phosphorus and potassium. Ask at Southern States for help finding the correct one for your needs and follow the directions.
This summer I have been constantly talking about our garden and how it has been ravished by the deer, but somehow they missed one stem of the lilac bush and there is a lovely lilac blooming on that lone stem.
I bent to smell if it had any scent and that lovely lilac aroma was there. It is now residing on our kitchen counter where we can enjoy it.
There are more green leaves showing and who knows what else will appear. Honestly, at this point in time we are discounting nothing.
Decide where your shrubs and small trees will need stakes this winter, but wait til we’ve had a good rain and the ground is wet to put them in. Gather some burlap for around heavier shrubs and lightweight coverings for other plants, small trees or shrubs.
Smaller plants can be protected with tomato cages and sheets. Placing some tall unobtrusive markers along the drive will help when you’re plowing or shoveling this winter.
We’ve gotten our large container plants ready to winter indoors and the moonflowers have begun slowing down.
The nights are getting a bit cooler and you need to watch the forecasts for nights you need to bring your vacationing houseplants inside. I hate to think it’s time to be thinking about that, but it is coming quickly.
Walk around your tomatoes and consider which ones will need to be picked while they’re still green and wrapped in newspaper to eat later.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary. o
