Don’t even get me started on wrapping (ranks right up there with folding laundry). Be it known though, over half of the grandkids’ gifts were all wrapped in one evening last week.
Even the most organized of multi-tasking over-achievers can blow a gasket when to this madness we add all of the baking, cooking and candy-making. I can almost see those veins bulging in a lot of necks right about now.
Of course, don’t forget all of the decorating that must be done. You know, every room has to have Christmas décor and every decoration ever purchased must be used.
Don’t forget the lights on the outside of the house and on every tree you own. Go ahead, admit it. We all know those people.
Yes, we can all agree that it can be a very stressful time of year.
Let us try to start this Christmas season off right. I want to share some thoughts with you from my annual start-of-the-Christmas-season sermon, “Have a Mary Christmas, not a Martha one.”
This message is based on Luke 10:38-42. Jesus is at the home of Mary, her sister Martha and their brother Lazarus. (Yes, I know it is not a Christmas passage).
In this passage, we discover that we need to avoid a Martha Christmas. Martha is that person who was described at the beginning of this article. She is stressed and frustrated that Jesus is coming to their home.
Needless to say, she wants everything to be perfect. She is about to explode because she does not think that Mary is helping near enough. In fact, she tells Jesus, “Tell her to help me.”
Martha is distracted from the real purpose of Jesus’ coming. He does not care about how many types of Christmas cookies that are made. He does not care if all the decorations are just right, not to mention color coordinated.
(I know I’m driving you organizational enthusiasts nuts.)
He does not even care if all of the presents under the tree are wrapped worthy of a store window display.
Martha is also distressed. Jesus tells her that she is “worried and upset about many things”(v. 41). The definition of worry states, “The mind is going in many different directions at one time.”
The true joy of the season that should be relished is often sucked right out because in the midst of seeking the perfect Christmas, our self-imposed stress is overwhelming.
Let us look at Martha’s sister, Mary. We must embrace a Mary Christmas. Mary sat at the feet of Jesus. She listened to what He had to say. Mary realized that having Jesus right there in their home was more important than any preparations that could be entertained.
She wasn’t about to miss out on the opportunity that was before her. You see, things that really didn’t matter in the large scheme of things were not what were important to her.
Folks, please do not let the enormity of all that needs to be done distract you from the most important thing that Jesus would like to do in your life. Jesus told Martha that Mary has chosen what is better (greater) and it would not be taken from her.
Sadly, there are a lot of us Christians who go through the Christmas season year after year and allow “the stuff” to get in our way of true blessings.
Which brings us to the last point. We must experience a Christ Christmas.
Folks, if all of the gifts are not purchased, all of the stuff is not baked, all the decorations are not perfect, that is OK.
However, if you take the time to sit at the feet of Jesus by: listening to the carols and music of the season, spending time reading the stories in Matthew and Luke of God’s true love and the greatest gift to the world, attending church regularly and worshipping Him and setting aside time to truly seek His presence in your life, you will have a Mary Christmas.
How will your Christmas 2019 be different?
Jesus said to Martha, “only one thing is needed, Mary has chosen what is better” (v. 42).
What will your one thing be this Christmas?
