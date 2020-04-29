It’s that time of year again for all 5- to 12-year-olds who are interested in entering the Junior Miss Hampshire County Fair pageant and the Hampshire County Fair King pageant.
It will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 21, the Tuesday night of Fair Week.
Please let Kathy Buckler know via Facebook messenger or email at twobteam@yahoo.com if you wish to enter your child.
The Fair Board has been meeting and good things are happening at the Hampshire County Fair. This year the board is trying to come up with some different and new ideas to make sure this year’s pageant has a little more sparkle and shine.
This year’s registration fee is $15 per child. The pageant is also adding a couple more awards to add some pizzazz.
The Miss Photogenic competition will be a $5 extra charge and will require a 4-by-6 photo of your child. The People’s Choice Award will also be a added category, but also not mandatory and will be by highest dollar amount.
