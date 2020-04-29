- Pray and attend online church services.
- Contact your local food bank, The Amazing Grace Food Pantry, to make a contribution.
- Contact your local hospital or medical service provider to inquire about donating blood or antibodies.
- Reach out to your local pastor to inquire about volunteer opportunities.
- Make PPE masks for those on the front line fighting the virus.
- Support your local restaurants by calling ahead and ordering carry out food. You can also purchase a gift card to be used in the future.
- Call your neighbors and friends to check on them.
- Adhere to the distancing rules as outlined by the CDC. Limit your trips out of the house and combine your tasks to accomplish them in one trip to town.
- Make a list prior to going to the grocery store. If ambitious, organize the list by location within the store to speed up the shopping process. Wear protective gear to protect yourself and others you may come in contact with.
- Utilize social media to help yourself stay connected and be informed about new developments and opportunities to volunteer.
- Investigate shopping online, especially those stores that offer delivery options.
- Practice kindness, like opening doors for others and calling neighbors to inquire about their needs when you go shopping. Volunteer to cut grass and clear walkways for your elderly neighbors.
- Conserve energy by turning off unnecessary lights and controlling the temperature within your house.
- Surround yourself with positive folks, those who can lighten your mood and provide support during the stay at home period.
- Explore adopting a pet from your local animal shelter.
- Plant a vegetable garden to enhance your food supply.
No new activities to report at the Capon Bridge Library. You can sign up for the newsletter on their website at www.caponbridge.lib.wv.us.
The Community Church services on Sunday at 11 am are now Zoom services. Contact the pastor for additional information at Imcguinn@frontiernet.net. On Saturday at 10 a.m. devotion time is live streamed on Facebook.
The River House and friends have partnered with the United Methodist Church and Friends to provide fresh baked bread (whenever supplies are available) and homemade soups to the Amazing Grace Food Bank. The Food Pantry is open on Tuesday afternoons from 4-5:30 p.m. All food and monetary donations are welcome. Monetary donations to cover the cost of the ingredients can be mailed to The River House at P.O Box 240, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Next Saturday, TRH will be hosting a Virtual Variety Show at 7 p.m. on their Facebook page. In addition, they have issued an Upcycled Art Challenge. If someone creates something using recycled materials, they are encouraged to post a picture of their work on THR FB page.
Additional information about upcoming River House events can be viewed on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org, their Facebook page, or by subscribing to their newsletter. The link for signing up is located on the website.
Special Days in May:
National Photo Month. The first known surviving photos date back to the 1820s. Good ways to celebrate might be to retrieve some old photos and discuss their stories with your children, research online photography classes to enhance your skills, or pick one of the contemporary photographers of today and study their style. Joining a camera club might also be a good option to network with others, including exploring online options for meetings.
The 3rd week in May is Food Allergy Awareness Month. Millions in our country are affected by food allergies, some severe. Eight major food groups include allergens – milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish. As a way to recognize these food groups, you might try cooking allergen-free.
May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, originally established to honor the Mexican victory during the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Today it has evolved as a way to celebrate the Mexican culture.
May 10 is Mother’s Day. Kindness goes a long way on this day. Simply honoring your mom with a bouquet of fresh cut flowers or presenting her with a handmade card are two of the ways you can let her know how much she means to you. You might also consider purchasing a new book she has wanted to read.
May 18is celebrated as International Museum Day. Although many of our museums are currently closed, some offer virtual tours designed to engage your children. Use the Internet to help you determine which ones offer this service.
World Turtle Day occurs on May 23. This celebration was originally established to bring awareness to turtles and tortoises that are struggling to survive in the world. Your children might enjoy dressing up like turtles and having a family discussion about their importance to our planet. A craft project for family might be to make turtles from construction paper or papier mâché.
Memorial Day occurs on May 25. This is a day to honor all men and women who have died while serving our country. Traditionally, it has been a day to visit cemeteries and memorials. Another way to recognize this holiday would be to display the U.S flag.
May 29 is recognized as Learn about Composting Day. A good compost pile can enhance the soil and enable you to grow bigger and better vegetables in your backyard garden.
Working together, we will be stronger on the other side of this virus. The future is in our hands as we learn the new rules and adhere to them as much as possible. Faith in ourselves and our ability to rebound will help us as we learn to navigate the road ahead.
