I recently read that we are experiencing warmer than normal temperatures this fall, causing the fall foliage to be late in changing. Hopefully that also means no early frosts, but, just to be safe, keep an eye on those forecasts so you’re not caught off guard.
Begin checking your vacationing plants for pests and readying them to come inside for winter. And stop procrastinating about taking cuttings of what you want to root for gifts or new houseplants.
Clean out leaves and other debris from under your roses and other low growing shrubs. They need to be gone before the weather turns cold and you want to mulch.
It’s also time to remove any old leaves that may be in your gutters and downspouts and to check and seal any loose outdoor vents. Take another walk around the shed and other out-buildings and carefully check for spaces where critters may be entering. It’s easier to keep them out than to get them out when they’ve already entered and made themselves at home.
You can also lower the height of your lawn mower. Shorter means grass will dry out more quickly when spring arrives. And although the grass will be growing much slower, you still need to keep mowing to keep it in check.
I mentioned cold frames the other week and, if you haven’t found one already, we saw some windows at Rio mall that would work well on a cold frame.
You can begin planting in them soon, just remember to remove the top during the day so the sun doesn’t burn the plants.
Now, amaryllis in one sentence.
Stop watering, cut the leaves back to the soil level, let it dry out completely, place it in a dry dark area (for at least 6 weeks) and take it out 6 weeks before you want blooms. Easy Peasy.
Mark the dates on your calendar. We’re running short for holiday bloom time. (And no, I didn’t say Christmas because I am not ready to think about that yet.)
Whereas your cannas, glads and dahlias will be fine until the first frost kills their tops, your calla lilies and caladiums will not do well if that first frost catches them still outside. So, trim your calla lily and caladium leaves and take them indoors for winter before we get a frost.
It may seem early, but who knows and it’s really not worth taking a chance. Dig your caladiums with a fork, clean off the soil and store (somewhere dry and dark) in one of those mesh bags.
If your dahlias and calla lilies are in the ground, do the same with them. Otherwise, callas can stay in the dry soil in the container all winter as can the dahlias.
Clean out your birdhouses and feeders to get ready for the winter birds. We feed our birds year-round, but the feeders still need cleaning.
We have bluebirds who winter in the same houses they raised their families in this summer and all the old nesting materials need cleaned before cold weather arrives. Be sure they have access to unfrozen water this year.
It is too early to plant your spring bulbs. The ground needs to be down around 55 degrees or colder and this basically translates to night-time temperatures of around 50 degrees for at least 2 weeks.
Planting in warmer soil can cause problems with premature sprouting this fall or wet soil, causing them to rot before their roots have had a chance to get established. Have them planted by very early November and you’re good.
If you ordered them online, they will arrive at the correct planting time. You can always loosen the soil and get it ready if the bulbs are going in a new bed, just don’t plant them yet.
This is a good time to look back on the year’s pictures and your journal to see what went well and what needs changed.
Were the annuals too much bother and which perennials would fill that space? Should you cut back and only use one area for veggies or add another one? Do you need to cut back on your garden workload?
Deciding now with your notes and your memory fresh will make it easier to begin in the spring.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
