Spotlight
The presidential scholars, with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages, are Jessi Buckler, Brooke Dice, Gunner Edgell, David Mayfield and Shyann Strawderman.
The 5 on the dean’s list are Sarah Collett, Brianna Love, Ashley Marshall, Katelyn Pratt and Katlyn Tompkins.
Dean’s list honorees had to compile at least a 3.4 GPA. More than 1,200 students were named to the 2 lists.
Alderman on dean’s list
CONWAY, S.C. — An Augusta woman has been named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Samantha Alderman is majoring in marine science. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, she and more than 2,400 other Coastal Carolina students had grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher. Another 802 students had perfect 4.0 GPAs to earn mention on the president’s list.
