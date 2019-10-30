ROMNEY — The Rotary Club of Romney joined in a worldwide recognition of World Polio Day on Oct. 24. Billed as the “World’s Greatest Meal to Help End Polio,” attendees at the Oct. 23 meeting of the Romney Rotary were asked to forgo their regular meal and instead donate the cost of that meal to the PolioPlus efforts of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. Members brought their lunch to the meeting at City Hall this one time, a small sacrifice on the part of each Rotarian, serving to bring awareness and dollars to the global effort of polio eradication.
Donations were made and a quick presentation was given on polio eradication. At last report, 3 countries had a total of 33 cases: Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, if there is not a total elimination of the disease or continued efforts to eradicate polio, within 10 years there will be potential for 200,000 new cases to develop.
Starting in 1985, Rotary PolioPlus program set out to eradicate polio from the planet at a time when annual cases of the disease numbered in the hundreds of thousands. Today, thanks to the efforts of Rotary and its global partners, such as Bill and Melinda Gates, we are on the verge of certifying the world polio free.
Completion of this mission will mark only the second time in human history that a disease has been eradicated. Previously, only smallpox has been eliminated. Once complete, the annual worldwide savings in medical care is estimated at $1.5 billion.
The Romney Rotary Club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Main Street Grill. If you are interested in making a donation to PolioPlus or joining Romney Rotary, please contact Trina Cox at (304)-822-7255.
