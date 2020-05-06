ROMNEY — Planning has begun for the 3rd annual Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival.
The festival is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12
“The festival was a success last year and we are planning an even bigger event this year,” the Hampshire County Arts Council said on its website. Music, puppet shows, children programs and a wine bar are all in the works for the Saturday shindig.
The festival is anchored at the park outside Taggert Hall; South High Street is closed for the event.
Artists who want to exhibit at the festival should email Melissa Snell by June 13 at brdwtcher@frontier.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.