Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.