Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and while our planet has seen its share of change over the last half-century, there’s one fact that has remained constant: the land we know and love continues to amaze just as much as it did then.
Ice Mountain, the dark skies and the weaving rivers that make up our beautiful county are just a handful of elements that might make us stop this Earth Day and take time to appreciate our little part of the Mountain State.
(0) comments
